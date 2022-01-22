I saw two football games this season that ended in losses when a team ran the ball up the middle with no timeouts left and after getting tackled couldn’t stop the clock in time with a spike.
The first one was a Class 4A, Division II area high school playoff game at Sulphur Springs. Pittsburg was facing a second and 11 at the Quinlan Ford 19-yard line down by one point with 17 seconds remaining and no timeouts left. The Pirates tried an off-tackle run by a 230-pound running back who’d rumbled for a 57-yard touchdown earlier in the game. Ford’s defense stopped the runner this time at the Panther 16. The Pirates raced to the line of scrimmage, lined up and tried to stop the clock by spiking the football on the ground but it was too late and Ford escaped with a 35-34 victory.
The second one was the Dallas Cowboys’ wild card playoff game last week against San Francisco. The Cowboys were down 23-17 and out of timeouts when with 14 seconds remaining Dak Prescott ran 17 yards up the middle on a quarterback draw to the Niners’ 24. But though the Cowboys quickly lined up to spike it, the clock ran out as the Niners escaped with the victory.
It’s easy to second-guess play calls that don’t work in football. But it just seems like running up the middle is too risky when you’re not close to the goal line and you have only 14-17 seconds left and no timeouts. It’s better to throw the ball to the end zone and hope one of your receivers comes down with it. And usually if the first pass falls incomplete there’s enough time to try another pass.
Much has been made about the umpire bumping into Prescott, which may have cost the Cowboys a second or so on the clock before the umpire put the ball in play. But Prescott should have handed the ball in the first place to the umpire and not to his center Tyler Biadasz.
But in any loss you can’t really blame it on one play. The Cowboys committed 14 penalties, including some at critical times. The Cowboys’ defense, which was the best in the league at takeaways, only picked off one pass this time while giving up 341 total yards. The Cowboys ranked 19th in the league in total defense and it showed, especially with the run defense.
The Cowboys only rushed for 77 yards as Ezekiel Elliott led with 31 yards on 12 carries. Elliott’s supposed to be one of the best running backs in the league.
Prescott was also erratic at times with his passing, completing 23 of 43 for 254 yards with an interception. The Cowboys’ big playmaker CeeDee Lamb only had one catch for 21 yards.
So, no the last play wasn’t the only reason the Cowboys lost this game. But it sure would have been better to throw the ball to the end zone.
My condolences to the family of Caddo Mills horse trainer Larry Stroope, who died on Jan. 7. His service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville.
Stroope was well-known and respected in Texas horse racing circles. Horses he trained made 1,201 starts from 1983 to 2022, winning $2,447,789. His horses finished first 149 times, second 171 and third 154. His best season was in 2019, when horses he trained won $400,093 in 128 races, winning 19 of them.
One of the Herald-Banner’s former carriers Preston Shanks, a true horse racing enthusiast, was a big fan of Stroope’s training skills and would tell me about him. Shanks died in 1999.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
