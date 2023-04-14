One of the enjoyable parts of my job is following young athletes as they mature into adults and then sometimes, I get to follow their kids and even their grandchildren.
Such was the case on Thursday at the District 13-5A track and field meet at Lucas Lovejoy. I photographed Greenville senior Kamron Neal winning the 200-meter dash, anchoring the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay to victory and also finishing second in the 100-meter dash.
It was sort of a Deja Vu experience because I took photos of his father Henry Neal winning district, regional and state titles in the 100 and 200 dashes in 1989-90 and also anchoring the Lions’ 4x100 relay to district championships.
Henry gets my vote as the greatest athlete in Greenville Lions’ history. He set a national high school record in the 100-meter dash (10.15) that lasted 30 years, plus he won multiple junior college national titles and races on the U.S. indoor circuit. He was also a state champion in the triple jump and played on the Lions’ football and basketball teams.
It was great to see Henry recognized by the public address announcer at the district meet.
Henry’s best time in the 200 in high school was 20.46. Kamron ran a 21.60 on Thursday, which ranks him among the top 200 runners in school history.
I’m hoping Kamron can lower that time at the area meet in Princeton.
Like his dad, Kamron also played football and was the Lions’ leading receiver and second-leading rusher this past season.
---
Greenville Christian golfer Jacob McCarthy is headed back the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ state golf championship after tying for fifth place at district with an 18-hole score of 78.
The Eagles, who finished second last year at state in Class A, wound up seventh in their 2A district with a team score of 390.
Also competing for the Eagles were Brady Britain (89), Damon Spurlock (111), Aiden Black (112) and Cade Goodwin (138).
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.