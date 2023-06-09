It was great to see former Greenville Lion John Franklin-Myers giving back to the community with his two football camps this past weekend.
Franklin-Myers, who now plays defensive end for the New York Jets, held one camp in Greenville on June 2 for offensive and defensive linemen entering grades nine through 12 and then a camp for incoming first through eighth graders on June 3.
Franklin-Myers, who now lives in Humble, Texas in the offseason, said Greenville still has a place in his heart.
“Yeah, without a doubt,” he said. “I think that’s why it’s important to come back and bring stuff like this back. I mean Greenville is great and you talk about the opportunity, all these small schools around here to learn from me. To learn from the guys that I bring here to help them.”
Franklin-Myers played football, basketball and ran track for the Lions from 2010-14 before playing four seasons of college football at Stephen F. Austin, where he ranks fifth on the Lumberjacks’ all-time career list with 37 1/2 tackles for losses.
He’s played three seasons in the NFL after getting drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2018. He sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady in the 2019 Super Bowl, forcing a fumble.
After getting released by the Rams he’s played the last two seasons for the New York Jets.
He’s recorded 102 tackles in his NFL career with 16 sacks.
His aunt, Suzanne Reeves, who helped raise him, worked for a number of years here at the Herald-Banner.
I always pull for John to do well.
R.I.P. to former Olympic gold medal sprinter Jim Hines, who was the first runner to break 10.00 seconds in the 100-meter dash on a fully-automatic timer.
I timed Hines once in the 100-yard dash from the stands when I was a youngster attending the Corpus Christi Relays in 1967. My stopwatch read 9.2 seconds and that matched the official time which was announced as the fastest time in the world for that season.
Hines clocked a 9.95 for 100 meters in winning the Olympic gold in 1968. That world record stood for 15 years.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
