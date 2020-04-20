Responsibility on social media.
That was one of the topics that yours truly discussed when invited by journalism professor Fred Stewart to speak a couple of times at career day on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. I addressed a room full of high school students.
What I told them basically is not to post or say anything on social media that you wouldn’t want your parents to see or hear.
Because guess what? Their parents will see it or hear it. And the student can get in trouble.
The idea is to cool off before you post something that you’d later regret. Think before you say something that can later get you into big trouble.
These same rules should apply to all of us who post or say things on social media these days, especially when so many people are posting from home because of the COVID-19 virus. You still have to watch what you say or post, even if you’re in the comfort of your own home.
A case in point is NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who uttered a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race. Larson was checking the microphone on his headset when he said the ugly word, probably out of frustration.
Two days later Larson was fired by team owner Chip Ganassi after all but one of Larson’s sponsors dropped him.
Though Larson apologized for the mistake it was too late after news of the incident went worldwide.
As people continue to post and talk on social media from home, there will be more mistakes. We all are human. Somebody’s going to think the camera’s off or the connection has ended and will do something silly on camera while others are watching. Then that slipup will get posted somewhere else for many more to see.
You just have to be careful what you post or say as long as that webcam, cellphone or microphone is on and many others can see it or hear it. And make sure it’s really off before you let your guard down.
R.I.P. to Detroit Tiger Hall of Famer Al Kaline.
Kaline, who died recently at the age of 85, was a career .297 hitter who topped the milestone for hitters with 3,007 hits to go with 399 homers and 1,538 runs batted in.
Kaline was an 18-time all-star and won the World Series with the Tigers in 1968.
But he was also a 10-time Gold Glove winner for defense.
I remember being a bit peeved at Kaline when he robbed Yankee great Yogi Berra of a home run in a game I was watching on TV. I was a big fan of the Yankees at the time.
But it was still a great catch by a great player.
A high school angler from Huntington, Texas, has the perfect name for someone named to the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.
River Johnson.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
