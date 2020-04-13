Imagine a Major League Baseball game without any fans in the stands?
Or pro or college football games without fans or cheerleaders or bands?
Those scenarios could happen when the sports world returns from this suspension caused by COVID-19.
MLB is considering a plan that would bring back the sport as early as May. All 30 teams would play their games at stadiums in the Phoenix, Arizona area. No fans would be allowed to attend. The players, managers and staff would be sequestered and monitored at hotels near the playing fields and would live in isolation before they’re transported to the playing fields.
Obviously, the games would be televised but it would be different to see a home run land in empty seats.
In this case the only team with a homefield advantage might be the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The NFL has some time to decide how it might start up its 2020 season and could learn some ideas watching MLB in its return.
MLB and the NFL will certainly have to consider the health and safety of all concerned, including the fans. In a Seton Hall survey published on Thursday, 72% of Americans say they would not attend sports games until a vaccine is ready for COVID-19. Only 13% said they would feel safe to attend under any circumstances and only 12% would if social distancing was practiced. But how would you make sure fans sat the recommended six feet apart?
The poll noted that 76% would watch games on TV with the same enthusiasm even if there’s no fans in the stands.
I’ve been known to watch ball games on TV with the sound off. The crowd noise can add to telecast but a game without fans is better than no game at all.
I just want everybody to be safe and to stay healthy.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
