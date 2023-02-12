Were it not for an ankle injury that Patrick Mahomes suffered a couple of weeks ago, I would be picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
I’m going with the Philadelphia Eagles to win a thriller, 28-27.
Mahomes needs 100% mobility to avoid the Eagles’ pass rush and do what he does better than any quarterback in the league, scramble out of trouble and make a big play with his feet or his arm. He’s a dangerous quarterback when healthy. The first time he has to scramble we’ll see just how strong that right ankle is.
Mahomes was limping for most of the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game and still passed for 326 yards and two TDs. He also somehow ran for a key first down at the end of the game to set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning 45-yard field goal.
Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts has also been playing with an injured right shoulder but he’s had time to rest it and he still can run at full speed which makes him a dangerous threat.
My main wish is to enjoy a good game. Not a Super Bore as has happened sometimes.
Best wishes to Bo Hartline, who has retired after 44 years as the manager of the Wright Park Golf Course in Greenville. Hartline started in January of 1979 at Wright Park. I started here with the Herald-Banner in July, 1979, so we’ve been friends and associates for 44 years.
I know I haven’t seen the last of Bo at a local golf course, either helping out at Wright Park or playing for fun or in a tournament.
He’s always been able to hit the ball far and he has a strong all-around game. The main problem with his golf game is that he worked so hard at the course. Now he can play golf pretty much whenever he wants to.
R.I.P. to former Associated Press sports writer Denne Freeman, who died recently in Waco at the age of 86. Freeman was the sports editor at the Dallas AP office.
If you read about the Cowboys, Rangers or Mavericks back in the day, you likely read Freeman’s stories. He covered sports for the AP for 32 years and the wire service estimated that he covered “roughly 1,000 Major League Baseball games, 500 NBA games and 350 NFL games, including all five of the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl wins.”
I have fond memories of Denne, who was always very kind to me and I admired his skill. He got his stories out fast.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner
