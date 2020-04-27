I know that postponing or canceling sporting events planned for March, April and May was the right thing to do in the interest of health and safety because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The last thing I want to see is any athlete, coach, staff member or spectator catch this deadly virus because they participated in or watched a ball game or other sporting event.
But I will really miss seeing or covering these sporting events during these three months. Here’s a few that I’ll miss the most.
March Madness and the NCAA championship games, which were called off. My favorite basketball games to watch are when there’s something special on the line. The drama of the men’s NCAA tournament is hard to top. There’s always some upsets and a team that exceeds expectations. The men’s championship game was planned for April 6 but the whole tournament was called off, as was the women’s tournament. The women’s championship game was planned for April 5. Would Kansas or Gonzaga had won the men’s title? How about Baylor? Would Baylor have also made a long run in the women’s tournament?
A&M-Commerce’s NCAA Division II tournament appearance, which was called off. How far would the 28-3 Lions have advanced in the Division II women’s tournament? They reached as high as No. 3 in the national rankings and split in two games against the defending national champion Lubbock Christian. They lost some games when their top scorer Chania Wright was injured. But she was back in the lineup when the regional tournament was called.
The UIL state track and field championships in Austin, which were called off. This year would have been my 45th state meet to attend either as a spectator or photojournalist. Last year’s meet ended with one of the most exciting moments ever: Matthew Boling of Houston Strake Jesuit overtaking DeSoto’s anchor from about 30 meters behind to win the 4x400-meter relay. I was looking forward to watching Royse City’s Kayla Hutchins possibly going back to state for a third straight year and winning another medal. Maybe the Greenville Lions could have gotten a relay team or sprinter to state. I also miss watching the district, area and regional meets.
The Kentucky Derby, which was moved to Sept. 5. The Derby announced that its holding a virtual reality race on May 2 pitting 13 Triple Crown winners in a computer-simulated race. Sorry but computer-simulation doesn’t even come close to the real thing.
The Indianapolis 500, which was rescheduled for Aug. 23. Another May tradition. This is one, along with the Daytona 500, are my two favorite auto races to follow.
High school soccer, baseball, softball playoff games, which were called off. My heart aches for the seniors who put in all these years of hard work but didn’t get to finish their seasons. At least the soccer teams were close to finishing their regular seasons but most of the baseball and softball teams hadn’t even begun district play.
Major League Baseball, which has been suspended. Who knows when MLB will finally get to start and how it will do it. One new plan calls for dividing the teams up into three groups and playing the games in Arizona, Florida and Texas. I am looking forward to seeing a game at the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field. Plus I enjoy watching the Rangers on TV and following the team throughout the season.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.