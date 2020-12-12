Through the years I’ve enjoyed covering high school basketball tournaments in and around Greenville each fall/winter.
The biggest one was the Leonard Holiday Tournament that would have turned 60 this year. Back in the day the tournament was a four-day affair that would feature 30 or more girls and boys teams though the tournament was limited to 16 boys and 16 girls teams played over three days in recent years. The field always included some state-ranked teams and sometimes eventual state champions. It always started right after Christmas and finished up before New Year’s Day.
I saw some great tournament finals at Leonard but a couple of my favorites were for excitement were the Brock girls 84, Celeste 79 in 1992 and the Leonard boys 109, Peaster 100 in 1996. Shalonda Enis of Celeste scored 50 points in that 1992 final. She went on to earn National Junior College Player of the Year honors with Trinity Valley, all-America honors at Alabama and then played professionally in the American Basketball League and the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Two more big tournaments around here were the Celeste and Bland tournaments, traditionally held in November. The Bland tournament hit No. 25 in 2019. Both tournaments featured some outstanding teams, including the tournament hosts, plus the Dodd City girls, who were also advancing to the state tournament during that time. The quality of play in both those tournaments was high.
Boles usually hosted a tournament just after Christmas, Commerce held some tournaments in the past including the Jim Gudger Tournament at Texas A&M-Commerce, Quinlan Ford had some tournaments, Royse City's held some including one named for the late Craig Bowers and the Greenville Lions held tournaments off and on through the years, usually in December.
Some talented athletes earned most valuable player honors in that Greenville tournament, including 100-meter dash national record-holder Henry Neal of Greenville, future Fab Five star at Michigan Jimmy King and Jarret Culver of Lubbock Coronado. King led Plano East to a 1990 tournament title in Greenville and Culver scored 39 points in the championship finals of the 2016 Greenville tournament to lead the Mustangs to a 64-51 win over Clarksville in the finals. Culver went on to lead Texas Tech to the NCAA tournament finals. Culver averaged 9.2 points per game as a rookie in the NBA this past season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
There aren’t any fall or holiday high school basketball tournaments this year because of restrictions by the University Interscholastic League due to COVID-19. I understand the need for caution but I miss the tournaments just the same. They were great opportunities to see a variety of basketball teams, not just from Hunt County but from all around Northeast Texas. Sometimes teams would travel long distances in Texas, to play in these tournaments and the Quinlan and Greenville tournaments played host to some teams from Australia.
---
One thing’s for certain about the Texas Rangers’ new general manager Chris Young. He’ll be the tallest GM in baseball at 6-10.
Young should be a great fit for the Rangers as GM. He’s a Dallas guy, having played on Highland Park’s state baseball championship team in 1998. Young played first base and homered in the Scots’ 12-1 victory over the Greenville Lions in a 1998 playoff game.
When Young wasn’t playing first base he pitched for the Scots and then pitched in college at Harvard and then in MLB for the Rangers, Padres, Mets, Mariners and Royals, winning a World Series title with the Royals after earning AL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2014.
Young knows baseball and knows Dallas.
“The opportunity to build a championship team in my hometown is perhaps the most fulfilling accomplishment to which I can contribute,” Young said at his introductory press conference.
---
Speaking of Dallas-Fort Worth teams, that 3-9 record sure looks bad for the Dallas Cowboys. I know they’ve suffered more than their share of injuries, including one that knocked quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season. But injuries are part of football and if you have a solid program you may dip a little in the win column because of injuries but not down to 3-9. This football team has some serious issues, starting with ownership.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.