I'm excited about Jeff Smith becoming the new head basketball coach of the Greenville Lions.
As he’s noted, he’s won more playoff basketball games in the GHS gym than any other coach though next season will be the first time for him to coach the Lions. Smith won a lot of basketball games as a coach at Lone Oak, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Leonard and Gilmer and he was the offensive coordinator on two Celeste teams that reached the state finals in football.
He eclipsed the 500-win mark for his basketball career in 2018 when the Blue Devils beat Dallas Gateway 65-51 in a bi-district playoff in the Greenville gym.
His 25-8 Celeste team reached the Region II-2A finals in 2022 before losing to eventual state champion Lipan.
Smith grew up in Greenville and played point guard for the Lions basketball team under Lee Leonard in 1979-81. He set a school record back then for most assists in a season.
---
I will miss working with Greenville Lions head basketball coach Chris Williams and Lions assistant football coach Bret Alexander.
Williams left basketball but remained at GHS as an assistant principal. He did a great job this past season with the Lions as they tied for third place in the District 13-5A standings but missed out on a playoff berth because of a tiebreaker.
His Lion team also also won a big game a couple of years ago over a state-ranked Sulphur Springs team before a very loud and packed gym in Greenville.
Alexander was the Lions’ offensive coordinator and called the plays as quarterback-wide receiver Micah Simpson racked up some big numbers on offense in 2022 and wide receiver Miles Denson made some big plays in 2020. Alexander also handled master of ceremony duties for basketball and baseball home games. He’s retiring and heading into real estate.
---
Congratulations to Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman, who has now won two Class 2A state 1600-meter titles and one in the 3200 to go with a silver medal in cross country.
One of my photographer friends, Bert Richardson, helped me out with some great photos of Thurman at the 2023 state meet. Bert ran distance races in high school at Converse Judson and is now a judge on the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
