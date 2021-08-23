I was preparing to visit a Greenville funeral home to pay respects to longtime Herald-Banner employee Rose Marie Williamson when I saw some shocking news on social media.
Lou Morquecho, whom I had taken photos of playing golf only a week before, had died unexpectedly of a heart attack at age 62. I saw the news and was stunned and had to make sure it was true when I sent a message to his good friend Tom Wensel, who had posted it on his Facebook page. Wensel confirmed the sad news.
It took me a while to gather my wits. I just couldn’t believe the news about Lou.
Lou always looked so healthy for the nearly 40 years that I knew him. I arrived too late in town (1979) to watch Lou play for the Greenville Lions in football or baseball but I saw him play plenty of softball and golf and officiate basketball games. He was among the better softball players in town and he moved well on the court when calling basketball games. He was a proficient official and a proficient golfer.
Lou and his partner Wayne Feezor shot a 1-under 71 for 18 holes to finish only two shots behind the leaders of the second flight on Aug. 7 at the Lee Leonard Memorial Tournament at Webb Hill Country Club. Leonard coached basketball and golf when Lou was at Greenville High School and shared many softball diamonds with Morquecho.
I also knew Lou to be a great supporter of the athletic programs of the Greenville Lions and Bland Tigers. He kept a close watch on both programs. His sister Norma, who also grew up in Greenville, married the eventual Bland basketball coach and then superintendent Bryan Clark. Norma and Bryan’s son Cody was an outstanding distance runner for the Tigers and at Stephen F. Austin, where he now coaches cross country. Norma and Bryan’s daughter Megan was a good basketball player for the Lady Tigers.
Lou would help me keep up with the Bland athletic programs. I’d often ask him about Cody. He’d in turn ask me questions about the Greenville Lions.
Lou was also a great kidder, who loved to “rib me” and get me going. He was just fun to be around. I’ll miss seeing him at Greenville and Bland sporting events and on the golf course.
Lou, who worked for many years at L-3 Harris and was a member of First Baptist in Farmersville, obviously touched many lives. The line to pay respects for Lou stretched out to the front door during visitation on Thursday evening at Coker-Mathews.
Rose Marie died on Aug. 11 at the age of 80. I worked more than 20 years with Rose Marie, who sat only about 10 feet from my desk. Rose Marie did a great job of working with the local funeral homes to get obituaries into the newspaper. She also helped us all turn in expense reports on time and helped me with a multitude of other things including Friday night football coverage.
Her daughters Katherine and Beth also worked at the newspaper so when I visited with them at Coker-Mathews I felt like I was among family. Her brother Robert used to live in Corpus Christi at a time when I went to college there.
What I’ve learned from the passing of friends and former coworkers is to never take a day of life for granted.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
