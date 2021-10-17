Donna Tavener was definitely a pioneer of women’s athletics at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Tavener, who died on Wednesday at the age of 69, was the first head women’s volleyball coach at what was then called East Texas State from 1978-83. Her Lion teams won 20 or more matches in four of her five seasons as head coach. The 1980 Lions finished second in the NAIA national volleyball tournament. Her Lion teams went 23-22, 11-18, 26-16, 20-18 and 28-11 for a career record of 108-85.
Tavener also coached women’s tennis at that time, helping her team finish second in the region in 1979. She was named the national tennis coach of the year in 1981 and several of her players advanced to the national tournament.
After leaving coaching, Tavener taught for 20 years in Greenville and Commerce, before returning to A&M-Commerce in 2002 to serve as Director of Education Preparation. She also was a member of the A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame selection committee.
She was inducted into the A&M-Commerce Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.
Donna and her surviving husband Jim, a former Lion basketball player, were a constant presence at A&M-Commerce athletic contests through the years.
“Donna Tavener epitomized the phrase Lion Pride,” said Tim McMurray, the Lions’ athletic director. “She was one of the first people I had the opportunity to meet when I arrived at A&M-Commerce in 2015, and it her navy and gold spirit was evident from day one. It has been an honor and blessing to get to know her and Jim over the last six years, and her Lion legacy will be missed. She treated our student-athletes, coaches and staff like we were extended family, and we certainly felt the same way.
“While her positive impact as a coach and Hall of Famer in our department will be felt in perpetuity, she was an even better fan and advocate. Her influence as a coach, educator, friend and family member was felt by so many. Our Lion Athletics family has lost a valuable teammate, but we know she is resting peacefully and still cheering us on in spirit.”
Donna also kept a close watch on the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions even after she left the campus.
She was a positive and upbeat person who was so knowledgeable about athletics and life in general. I will miss her.
Her service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Commerce.
I was so happy to see former Greenville Lion John Franklin-Myers receive a four-year contract extension from the New York Jets in the National Football League.
The 6-4, 288-pound defensive end always did have plenty of potential. He caught a lot of attention from NFL teams when he ran a 4.7 40-yard dash in the scouting combine after playing four seasons at Stephen F. Austin. He also racked up 26 reps with 225 on the bench press.
That potential convinced the Rams to pick Franklin-Myers in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
He appeared in 16 games for the Rams as a rookie in 2018, recording 10 tackles and two sacks but his biggest play was in the Super Bowl, when he sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady, forcing a fumble.
Surprisingly, Franklin-Myers didn’t get much playing time in the Super Bowl after that sack and the Rams put him on waivers after the preseason in 2019.
Lucky for John, the Jets picked him up off waivers and he seems to be a better fit with the Jets.
“The Jets gave me an opportunity and I’m eternally grateful for that, and I owe them,” said Frankin-Myers.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh called John a “stud.”
“He hasn’t even scratched the surface of where we think he can go within the system,” said Saleh.
He’s recorded 18 tackles this season with eight solos and three sacks. He’s forced one fumble.
I’ve watched John compete many times in football and basketball and always knew if he could find the right motivation he could be a special athlete.
It looks like he’s found that motivation in his 2-year-old son Kyler.
“I play football for him,” said Franklin-Myers.
His aunt Suzanne Reeves, who helped raise John, worked at the Herald-Banner for a time and they lived across the street from the newspaper building so I root for John every time I see him play either in person or on TV. The Jets’ next game will be on Oct. 24 at New England so I’ll be pulling for John to rack up more sacks against the Patriots...with or without Brady.
