If you fall down, get back up and continue.
That’s what you do in life and in athletics. Because guess what? Everybody falls down sometime.
And if you drop the baton in a relay race by all means pick it up and continue the race.
That’s what the Royse City Bulldogs did in the 4x400-meter relay at the District 13-5A track and field meet on Wednesday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite and they still won the race, which is inspirational stuff.
The second leg Breylon Harris missed the exchange with third leg Chasetin Winston as several teams were bunched together for the handoff.
The baton bounced off the track at Hanby Stadium but Harris and Winston didn’t give up. Harris picked the stick up off the track and handed it to Winston, who still ran a strong leg and then anchor Jonah Roberson ran down four teams in the stretch to give the Bulldogs the victory.
Winston’s been on my radar since he ran in a black mask as a freshman at the Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville four years ago. Back then I called him the Masked Marvel.
Winston’s made it to state in the 800 and in cross country. He also won the district 800 and 1600 titles on Wednesday.
Roberson was an all-district wide receiver in football for the 8-3 Bulldogs this past fall, catching 47 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 21.6 yards per catch and 8.4 yards per carry as a runner. He also won the district’s 100 and 400 races on Wednesday.
It’s not surprising that Winston and Roberson could rally the Bulldogs from way behind. They’re two gifted athletes and very strong competitors.
Speaking of Royse City, former Bulldog football coach Rodney Webb is the new athletic director at Highland Park.
Webb coached the Bulldogs to some extended runs in the football playoffs and then Rockwall to a state semifinal berth and Denton Guyer to the state finals this past fall.
Call it a Highland Park trifecta.
Highland Park graduates Clayton Kershaw, Matthew Stafford and Scottie Scheffler pulled off three remarkable achivements in the sports world within the last two years.
First, Kershaw pitched the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title. Kershaw’s curveball has been called the best in baseball.
Then, Matthew Stafford quarterbacked the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl title after being traded from Detroit.
Next, Scheffler won the Masters golf tournament by three strokes on Sunday. The Masters is one of only four major PGA tournaments and is probably the most prestigious tournament in the world.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
