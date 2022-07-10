I will really miss Dale Gibson.
Gibson, who wrote more than 1,000 sports stories and kept all kinds of sports statistics, died on July 1 at the age of 70. His service was on Wednesday in Greenville.
Gibson was a longtime football correspondent for the Herald-Banner, usually covering the Celeste Blue Devils. He was a sports editor and also wrote for other publications in Texas, sometimes working alongside his wife Leslie, who now works at the Herald-Banner. He also wrote for the Lockhart Post-Register, Atlanta Citizens-Journal, Gladewater Mirror and the Gainesville Daily Register.
Dale wrote what we call in the sports trade “clean copy.” I never had to edit much if anything when he submitted a football story. He knew newspaper style and followed it and was accurate. His stories were a good read. He always got in who scored the touchdowns for both teams, not just Celeste, and wrote about other key moments in the game.
What I admired and even envied about Dale was that he got to do something special, which was to write about his grandsons playing football for the Blue Devils: Isaiah, Malachi and Seth Buckley. What a treat that must have been to watch them play and write about them for publication. And get paid for it! That’s something I wouldn’t know because I don’t have any children or grandchildren.
Dale was a true blue Celeste backer. He grew up in Celeste and played a variety of sports at Celeste and then continued to follow the Blue Devils and Lady Devils for the rest of his life. His granddaughter Samara Buckley was one of the top Lady Devil basketball players this past season.
The Buckleys were outstanding athletes who were also friendly and fun to be around. Like Dale, I’ve enjoyed watching them compete and taking photos of them in action.
I enjoyed visiting with Dale in the stands at a basketball game. I would see him at every Celeste tournament. He knew so much about sports and was an attentive listener, often nodding his head as I told him something.
At his service I learned about what a true competitor he was. He played a variety of board games and played to win. He played all sorts of sports games with his friends and cousins back in the day, including with a cousin Kyle Morton. But he was all about being a good sport, win or lose.
Dale used to compile his own high school football rankings so he kept up with more football teams than just the Blue Devils. You could ask him about any high school team in the state and he could tell you about them. His ratings were right on. He was an excellent judge of sports talent.
His cousin Kyle went on to play quarterback for the Blue Devils in football and as a trusted aide, helped his wife Susan Morton win two state championships with the Lady Devils in girls basketball and also win 54 straight games.
Talk about three very competitive families, the Gibsons, Buckleys and the Mortons.
I wrote about Kyle Morton after he died on Feb. 17. I also miss him just like I will miss Dale. Before Kyle married Susan he wrote sports for the Commerce Journal and sent me sports stories about the Commerce Tigers and Lady Tigers. We’d also cover Texas A&M University-Commerce games together sometimes. I loved talking to Kyle.
I will also miss Dale’s help. Often when I needed information about the Blue Devils or Lady Devils I would ask Leslie at work. If she didn’t know the starting time of the game or something like that she’d say, “Let me call Dale.”
I always had an answer to my question within minutes.
When I first started work at the Herald-Banner in July of 1979, the managing editor back then, Kip Currens, told me, “You’ll love writing about Celeste.”
He was so right.
One gal I’ll be watching at the upcoming world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon is Abby Steiner, a sprinter from the University of Kentucky.
Steiner received a lot of attention at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships when she moved Kentucky’s 4x400-meter relay up from fourth to first with a sizzling 48.9 time on the third leg. Kentucky went on to win that race.
But Steiner was also third in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA and won the 200 in a record-setting time of 21.80. Steiner lowered her time to 21.77 while winning the 200 at the U.S. national championships in Eugene and will be one of the favorites in the women’s 200 at the world championships.
She’s also signed a big contract with Puma and has given up her final year of eligibility at Kentucky, which was a wise move. Steiner’s ready for the big time right now.
