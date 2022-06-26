I get a lot of requests as the sports editor of a newspaper.
Can you take my picture?
Can you send me that photo?
Can you give our event some publicity?
Can you list my sponsors?
Can you mention my assistant coaches in the story?
And of course, can you tell me when this will run in the newspaper?
These are some the requests I’ve received through the years. I received a new one on Thursday during the Little Monsters golf tournament at Wright Park Municipal. It’s part of the Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament that’s set for Saturday and Sunday at Webb Hill Country Club.
“Can you give me a nickname?”
Some young boy made that request. I got distracted and didn’t get his real name. I found it interesting that he would make this request during an event named for the late Craig “Monster” Bowers.
Many people through the years thought that I was the one who nicknamed him Monster. I didn’t. Pat Brown, one of the Greenville Middle School coaches, was calling in some scores from a ball game and after giving me the names of other athletes he said the name Craig “Monster” Bowers.
I decided from then on I was using the nickname “Monster” when writing about Bowers. Monster was really a misnomer. Craig never was a big guy.
But he had a big heart and he was quite the competitor in basketball, baseball, golf and other sports. He competed at the Greenville Middle School and High School, then was an assistant basketball coach for the Greenville Lions before becoming an assistant principal at Royse City High School.
Bowers’ family put on the Monster Ball golf tournament to honor Craig, who died in a snow skiing accident in Colorado in 2012. The 36-hole tournament at Webb Hill starts on Saturday and ends on Sunday. There’s 105 teams competing in eight flights. It’s become the biggest golf tournament each year in Hunt County.
Now Royse City holds a basketball tournament each year named for Bowers.
I hope the young fellow asks me again for a nickname but I’d have to see him compete first. So the nickname would fit.
---
Tara Davis had some rough going in the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.
Davis, who placed sixth in the women’s long jump last summer at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scratched on her three attempts in the long jump at the USA meet, which means she didn’t get a measured jump because she fouled on her takeoff and she won’t be qualifying for the world championships.
Davis kept a big smile on her face in an interview after the jump and said something about her knees bothering her the previous week.
She also showed off her engagement ring, She’s engaged to Hunter Woodhall, a bronze medalist in the men’s 400-meter dash at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Davis also said her current plans in track and field are uncertain.
She’s already had quite a career in the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles. She jumped 22 feet, 5 inches to place sixth in the Olympics. She set a new college record in the long jump by leaping 23-5 1/4 while representing the University of Texas at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. She also set an indoor college record at 22-9 and won three California state high school championships in the long jump, triple jump and the 100 hurdles.
Her father Ty Davis, who has been her longtime coach, is a former Greenville Lion athlete.
Tara’s grandparents, Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane, lived in Greenville and the Reecy Davis Recreation Center in Greenville is named for her late great-grandfather, who was a middleweight boxer.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
