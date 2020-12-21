Nearly every time Chawn Cooper coached at a powerlifting meet 12 years ago, there was a young boy accompanying him wearing a powerlifting suit.
Chawn’s son Colt wanted to be a part of the action at high school meets though he was only 5 years old. So he wore the powerlifting suit and when there was a break in the action, Colt positioned himself on the bench press and with flawless form bench-pressed some light weights.
Colt decided in the fifth grade that he wanted to play college football so he spent much of his time in the weight room, lifting for thousands of hours over the last 10 years, according to his father.
And now Colt’s grown into a 6-4, 230-pound all-district tight end and linebacker who has signed a letter of intent with the Abilene Christian University, following in the footsteps of a cousin Billy Don Malone, one of the Wildcats’ all-time leading passers.
It was a real pleasure and honor for me to cover Colt’s signing ceremony on Wednesday at Quinlan Ford High School. I’ve literally watched Colt grow up. I’ve been around his family members for a long time, including his father, who has coached at several schools in Hunt County including Greenville High School, plus his brother Chawn, mother Karen and grandmother Terrie Felty. Terrie coached at the Greenville Middle School for many years, working with young athletes who went on to claim state track and field titles, including LaToya Phelps. Terrie’s late husband Jimmy Felty was also a longtime friend. The tennis courts in Wolfe City are named after Jimmy.
I also go way back with Ford head coach Todd Wallace and former Caddo Mills head coach Steve Sumrow, who also attended the ceremony. I wrote about both coaches when they were players at Cumby and Celeste and saw Sumrow intercept five passes in a playoff game against High Island. That Celeste defense in 1983, including Sumrow, was one of the best 2A defenses I’ve ever seen, shutting out nearly every opponent and intercepting 48 passes for the season and nine in a game. Wallace coached Boles to the state semifinals before he made the short move over to Quinlan and Wallace’s teams traditionally rank among the top rushers in the state.
---
Speaking of Celeste, the Blue Devils have a couple of ties to Class 4A-II state football finalist Gilmer.
The Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator Brody Lipsey is one of the few who’ve played in a state championship game and now coached for a state finalist. Lipsey played quarterback and linebacker for the Celeste Blue Devils in the Class A state finals in 2001. Lipsey threw for a touchdown pass but the Blue Devils lost 27-8 to Burkeville. Lipsey’s head coach back then was Steve Sumrow and his dad Mike Lipsey later became the athletic director of the Blue Devils.
Gilmer’s quarterback coach Josh Neiswander is married to Megan Morton, the daughter of two outstanding athletes from Celeste: Kyle and Susan Morton. Susan Morton coached the Celeste Lady Devils to two state basketball titles before becoming the superintendent at Winnsboro. Megan was a guard on two state finalist basketball teams at Winnsboro before playing college basketball at the University of Houston. Neiswander quarterbacked at Winnsboro before breaking numerous school records at Angelo State and then quarterbacking a couple of seasons in the Canadian Football League.
---
Congratulations to former Whitehouse star athlete Patrick Mahomes, who was selected as Sportsperson of the Year by “Sports Illustrated” after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title.
Mahomes is one of the best all-around athletes this state’s ever produced, excelling not only in football and baseball (his father Pat pitched in the major leagues) but also in basketball.
From what I’ve read, Mahomes is a really good teammate who cares about the other players and cares about people in general.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.