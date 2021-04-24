If you run the hurdles enough times, chances are you’re probably going to fall, either in practice or in a meet.
Some of the greatest female hurdlers of all time have stumbled or fallen in big races.
Gail Devers was leading the 1992 Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles when she hit the last hurdle and fell. Devers crawled across the finish line but still got passed by other competitors for the medals.
Another American, Lolo Jones, was leading the 100-meter hurdles at the 2008 Olympics when she tripped on the next to last hurdle and nearly fell. She stayed on her feet but dropped to seventh place for the finish.
I watched four of the eight region finalists in the girls 300-meter hurdles fall in a race one time and have seen some top male hurdlers also fall in the 300 hurdles, often after tripping on the last hurdle.
Royse City senior Gabrielle Geer was leading the 300-meter hurdles at the area meet last week for districts 13-5A and 14-5A in Joshua. She hit the last hurdle and fell. To her credit, Geer got back up and finished but wound up eighth.
I feel for Geer because her high school hurdle career is over. She needed to finish at least fourth to advance to this weekend’s Region II-5A meet in Arlington. But she knows that she was running the best race of her career up until that stumble and was leading the district champion Savannah Hinze of Highland Park.
I’ve written about the Geer family for a long time. Her father Quinn Geer and her uncle Adam Geer grew up in Greenville playing baseball under the close watch of their parents, Jon and Susie Geer.
---
Mark your golf calender for June 26-27.
That’s the scheduled date for the Craig Bowers “Monster” Ball Golf Tournament planned for Webb Hill Country Club in Wolfe City. Proceeds from the event benefit local charities and honors the memory of Craig Bowers, a former Greenville athlete and coach and Royse City principal who died in a skiing accident in Colorado in 2012.
I’ve been enjoying watching Craig’s son Caden and daughter Caroline compete for the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions this season. They both show some of their father’s competitive fire.
---
My hat’s off to the Greenville Lions’ baseball fans that braved the cold for their home game against Highland Park on Tuesday night at John Mason Field. It dipped down to 42 degrees by the end of the game.
I don’t remember too many colder home baseball games in Greenville and especially not in the month of April.
The wind was really howling up in the press box when I was checking the starting lineups before the game. It sounded like something you’d hear in one of those reality TV shows in Alaska.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.