Back in April, yours truly received a special request.
It was a letter sent to me from a student at the Greenville Sixth Grade Center inviting me to help him fly a kite as part of the DrugFree Greenville activities.
“Since you are a special person in Greenville that wants our kids and town to be Drug Free, I would like you to come and help me fly my kite. It is mentors like you that help me see that my future can be bright.”
The letter was signed, Sincerely, Malachi Clark.
To my regret I wasn’t able to make it to the kite fly.
But I hope I made it up to Malachi when I published a photo I took of him running a sprint race for the M&M Track Club of Greenville at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region 7 meet last weekend at T.A. “Cotton Ford Stadium. When I was editing my photos I took at the meet and saw that I had a good one of Malachi running, I just knew I had to make sure it got into the newspaper and online.
So there you go, Malachi. Besides, I’m better at photography than flying kites.
Congratulations to the M&M Track Club on their performance at the region meet. They won eight events and also finished in the top five in numerous other events to qualify many of their athletes for the TAAF state track and field championships on July 27-29 in Brownsville.
Ra’Mya Sanders of M&M swept three races in the girls 8-and-under division, winning the 50-meter dash (8.56), 100-meter dash (16.07) and 200-meter dash (33.86).
Bra’Kela Colbert of M&M won the girls 10U 400 (1:10.80) and 800 (2:58.40).
Three other M&M athletes won events: Levi Scott in the boys 10U 1600 (6:32.63), Antoine Nelson in the 14U boys 200 (22.92) and Daniel Rener in the 16U boys long jump (20-2).
Putting on the track meet in Greenville was a family affair for the Masons. Junior Mason, a former Greenville Lion football and baseball player, has been the team’s head coach for 26 years. He got help at the meet from family members Tina, John Nellius, Sharron, N.J., Dianne, Patrick and Ja’Juan. The Mason family sure knows how to put on a track and field meet.
My hat’s off to the Bomb Squad, a Greenville-based team that just won the Fastpitch America Softball Association Gulf Coast Nationals 8-and-under championship at a tournament in Galveston.
I watched them field ground balls during a practice session one time with coach Chris Williams, who also coached the Greenville Lions in basketball. They were good fielders and had some strong arms.
They scored 10 or more runs in all of their tournament games on the way to victory.
Their players are from all around Greenville including Williams’ daughter Krislynn. Dekota Johnson is from Royse City. Logan Madden is from Lone Oak.
Other players are from Emory, Farmersville, Mesquite, Sulphur Springs, Paris and Frisco.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
