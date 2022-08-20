I was born in Falfurrias in South Texas and though I didn’t live there long I kept up with the Jerseys back in the day, especially in track and field.
Falfurrias turned out two of the best high school milers in state history, Robert Gonzales and Homer Martinez. When they ran they always left the pack behind them. Gonzales was the first Texas high schooler to break 4 minutes, 10 seconds in the mile, running a best time of 4:07.4 in 1967. Martinez finished only a couple of seconds behind him and they were state co-champions in the mile in 1964.
Gonzales was a four-time state champion in the mile, winning 31 straight races, and was a three-time state champion in cross country.
Both Falfurrias runners went on to run for Texas A&I in nearby Kingsville, competing well for the Javelinas. Gonzales was a four-time all-Lone Star Conference runner with the Javelinas and also earned all-America honors. He still holds several school records at A&I.
One of my friends from Gregory-Portland, Tito Garza, also ran for Texas A&I back then and sent me an autographed newspaper photo of him with Gonzales and Martinez. I still have that clipping.
Thus, when I was at the state track and field meet several years ago in Austin and spotted a guy wearing a Class of 1967 T-shirt from Falfurrias I just had to ask.
“Do you know Robert Gonzales?”
His answer?
“I am Robert Gonzales.”
I smiled and had a nice conversation with him, mentioning that I saw him run back in the day with Homer.
Something similar happened to me last week at a photo shoot at Boles High School. I work at the Herald-Banner with Holly Cruise, who is one of our advertising sales representatives. Her daughter Mercedes Jock competes in athletics at Boles.
So when I spotted a Boles cheerleader I went up and asked her.
“Do you know Mercedes?”
Her answer?
“I am Mercedes.”
I smiled and had a nice conversation with her, too.
Holly was part of the Herald-Banner team that put out End Zone, a magazine devoted to the high school football teams in and around Hunt County. The magazine will be appearing as an insert inside the newspaper soon and copies will be available soon at the Herald-Banner offices, 2305 King Street in Greenville.
Yours truly wrote the stories for the magazine and shot some of the photos. Laurie White King and Buster Clem shot other photos displayed in the magazine. Both photographers do fine work and have been contributing photos for us for a long time.
Leslie Gibson played a big part with layout and design. She and her late husband Dale Gibson have attended many high school football games in the local area.
Led by the Herald-Banner advertising director Andrew Walker, the magazine’s sales team included Holly, Jennifer Gutierrez and Leslie. Providing guidance were publisher Lisa Chappell and editor Hank Murphy.
Football teams in the magazine include the Greenville Lions, Greenville Christian Eagles, Royse City Bulldogs, Caddo Mills Foxes, Quinlan Ford Panthers, Commerce Tigers, Lone Oak Buffaloes, Boles Hornets, Wolfe City Wolves, Celeste Blue Devils, Cumby Trojans, Fannindel Falcons and Campbell Indians.
It’s the first football magazine we’ve done in the 43 years I’ve been with the newspaper so it’s a project that I was very proud to be a part of.
My apologies to brothers Brady and Dawson Diggs. I got their names mixed up in a photo caption in the newspaper. I wrote that Dawson Diggs was celebrating a successful tee shot by his brother Brady Diggs but it was Dawson who hit the big tee shot and Brady who had his hands up during the fourth annual Lee Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament at Webb Hill Country Club.
I go way back with the Diggs family. I took photos of their father David during his Little League baseball days in Greenville.
David Weaks and his longtime partner Dillon Duren finished first in the championship flight of the Leonard tournament with an 11-under score of 61 for 18 holes.
I miss Lee Leonard, who died in 2013. He was a nice guy who coached basketball and golf for the Greenville Lions, as well as at some other Hunt County schools. Leonard could hit a golf ball or a softball a long way. He played basketball in some NCAA tournament games for New Mexico State against a UCLA team led by Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Leonard was also a math whiz who could add up team golf scores in his head faster than than the coach at the scoreboard who was using a calculator.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
