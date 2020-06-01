Hunt County’s had many loyal sports fans who support and encourage their favorite teams.
Two of the county’s most loyal fans recently passed away, Gene Casselberry of Commerce and Connie Lewis from Celeste.
Casselberry, who died on May 23 at the age of 83, was a loyal and devoted fan of the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions and Commerce Tigers. Gene attended hundreds of ball games, usually with his wife Betty at his side.
Gene, who graduated from Kaufman High School, was in a secret spirit group at Tarleton State called the Purple Poo. The spirit members wear purple robes and masks to keep their identities secret as they cheer on and support the Tarleton State Texans and back then what was called the TexAnns.
He went on to East Texas State, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and became a super fan of the hometown Lions and Tigers for more than 50 years. Gene earned numerous civic and university awards for his loyalty, including the Spirit of Mayo citation, the Gold Blazer Award and was inducted into the A&M-Commerce Athletic Hall of Honor. He was also named a Commerce Citizen of the Year.
I talked to him many times at ball games and on the phone. I’ll miss Gene’s warm smiles and his loyalty to the Lions and Tigers.
Connie, who died on May 21 at the age of 76, was a loyal and devoted fan of the Celeste Blue Devils and Lady Devils. She attended hundreds of games with her husband Mike at her side. Mike and Connie raised eight children who were talented athletes that competed for the Blue Devils and Lady Devils. I lost count of how many times through the years I’ve typed the last name Lewis when writing about Celeste.
Connie and Mike were inducted into the Celeste Hall of Fame in 1999 in appreciation of their continued support of the Blue Devils and Lady Devils.
I will miss Connie’s smile and her presence at Celeste ball games.
This time last year I was still marveling over the performance by Houston Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships. Not only did Boling break the national high school record in the 100-meter dash held since 1990 by Henry Neal of Greenville, but Boling also won the long jump and anchored his team’s 4x400-meter relay team to victory with a sizzling anchor leg clocked at 44.7 seconds.
Boling’s track and field career at the University of Georgia has been sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic so to pass the time he jumped over 80 plastic cups lined up in a long jump pit and recorded it on a video that he later posted on social media.
Before Boling’s season was cut short he clocked a time of 20.66 in the indoor 200 to set a new school record at Georgia and also finished second in the Southeastern Conference Indoor 200.
It’ll be interesting to see how Boling does when he gets back on the track for meets. And what events will he compete in? The long jump, the 100 or 200 dashes, or maybe the 400. He’s such a versatile athlete.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
