“Jam the Gym.”
That was the campaign started in 1985 by Greenville sports fan Charles Hunnicutt.
Hunnicutt, who grew up playing basketball and other sports for the Jayton Jaybirds in West Texas, really enjoyed watching the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions play basketball, as well as some of the other basketball teams in the local area. His goal was pretty basic: just get fans to “jam the gym” for at least one boys and one girls home basketball game per season. Then he hoped the fans would return for more games.
He’d say the Lions’ gymnasium was such a nice facility and it’s a shame not to fill up the bleachers.
Hunnicutt would print up flyers and stickers and urge merchants around town to help put out the word about jamming the gym. Some would put the “Jam the Gym” message up on their marquees or place a sign in their store window.
He’d also work with me to get the message out in the newspaper and also worked to promote the message on KGVL-AM.
And that started a series of exciting ball games with crowds that would traditionally top the 1,000-fan mark and sometimes over 2,000.
One of the biggest “Jam the Gym” nights was in 1988 when about 2,200 turned out to watch the Lions beat South Garland 64-61 in double overtime with a 26-foot shot by Willie Brigham at the buzzer. A joyous crowd of Greenville fans ran out onto the court and carried Brigham up on their shoulders. It was a special moment, for sure.
But the biggest “Jam the Gym” crowd of all was last season: a near capacity crowd of 2,400 turned out to watch the Lions upset No. 4 state-ranked Sulphur Springs 41-38 in a big district showdown between the 24-4 Lions and 17-7 Wildcats. Like in 1988, a joyous crowd of Greenville fans took to the court to enjoy the winning moment with their team.
Hunnicutt, who was also a substitute teacher in the Greenville Independent School District among many other occupations, died on Dec. 22 at the age of 86. He may have died but the “Jam the Gym” tradition will live on.
The Lions and Lady Lions won’t be able to truly “Jam the Gym” this season because of COVID-19 but you can bet they’ll be jamming the gym in the future.
---
Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield made the news recently when he threw the longest pass ever recorded in an NFL game: a Hail Mary pass that traveled more than 70 yards in the air in a recent Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. That was some throw but it landed incomplete.
I saw Greenville Christian quarterback Nathan Strand throw a pass in a 2004 six-man game that traveled 67 yards in the air. The difference was his throw was caught by Kendrick Smith. That’s the longest completion I’ve ever seen in person in an NFL, college or high school game.
Strand had some kind of arm, throwing for 4,438 yards and a national-record 84 touchdowns during the 2004 season while leading the Eagles to a state title. He also threw for 4,345 yards and 64 TDs for a state semifinal team in 2003.
Six-man is a more wide-open game than the much more popular 11-man version and lends itself to some big yardage because there are less defenders on the field. But a strong arm is a strong arm, whether in an 11-man game or a six-man contest.
---
It probably didn’t take the District 5-3A-I football coaches long to decide on a most valuable player award for the all-district team.
Mineola senior running back-linebacker Trevion Sneed, who has signed to play football at Southern Methodist University, racked up some huge numbers for the 11-2 Yellow Jackets, rushing for 3,082 yards and 36 touchdowns on offense and recording 144 tackles on defense. Sneed, a 6-1, 220-pounder, averaged 237.1 yards rushing and 11 tackles per game.
He rushed for 4,442 yards and 52 TDs in his career and finished with 214 career tackles in 21 games, averaging 13 tackles per game. Wow!
I’ll be keeping my eye on Sneed when he plays for the SMU Mustangs.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
