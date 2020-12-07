After watching the Dallas Cowboys fail miserably on a fake punt in a loss to Washington, I’m thinking the Cowboys could take some lessons from the Caddo Mills Foxes and Greenville Lions.
The Cowboys were trailing 20-16 to Washington and were facing fourth and 10 from their 24 when they tried a fake punt that included a reverse handoff from Darian Thompson to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. The play took too long to develop and Wilson was nailed for a loss at the Cowboys’ 23.
Washington scored on the next play, a 23-yard run by Antonio Gibson, and the Cowboys went on to lose 41-16.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended the play call.
“I clearly understood the situation when it was called,” said McCarthy. “Obviously, it was a solid play call. It’s a good play design.”
A reverse on a fake punt from your 24? I disagree that it was a solid play call.
Caddo Mills pulled off some trickery twice on fourth-down punting situations in its 35-31 regional playoff victory last week over defending state champion Pleasant Grove. First, punter Cayden Davis kicked a low rolling punt that bounced off a Hawk lineman and was recovered by the Foxes at the Caddo Mills 42. The Foxes scored 13 plays later on a 2-yard run by quarterback Tyler Townley.
Then on fourth and eight from the Fox 33, Caddo Mills lined up to punt again but snapped the ball to blocking back Jason Thomason, who is also the Foxes’ backup quarterback. Thomason looked like he might throw it but ran eight yards for the first down. The Foxes scored 10 plays later on a 25-yard pass from Townley to Gavyn Beane.
Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane said those two first-down conversions on punting situations were “huge plays” and he called Rodney Swinson “the best special teams coordinator” in the state.
Swinson worked with Davis on punting the ball into an opponent. It was a great feat.
The Greenville Lions also pulled off a fake punt on fourth and nine from the Ennis 44 in Thursday night’s game. Instead of punting, the Lions snapped the ball to blocking back Josh Luna, who fired a 21-yard completion to Davian Wallace, who made a great diving catch. The Lions scored five plays later on a 32-yard field goal by Andrew Ibarra.
When you’re playing a defending state champion or the No. 1 ranked team in the state they don’t give up much so sometimes you have to gamble and try some trickery. It worked for Caddo Mills and Greenville.
I don’t fault the Cowboys for gambling in a big game against Washington. This hasn’t been a banner year for the Cowboys so maybe converting a fake punt could turn the game around in their favor. But a reverse on a fake punt? Not a good idea.
Up until last year, yours truly voted in the Associated Press Top 10 state high school football rankings every year. The AP stopped doing the poll last year.
If I was still voting, I’d have voted Ennis No. 1 in Class 5A-II after seeing the Lions roll past Greenville 56-3 on Thursday night. This is probably the fastest Greenville team I’ve ever seen in 42 years of covering the Lions but they had nowhere to run against the mighty Ennis defense. The Lions, who were averaging 401 yards per game, finished with only 116 yards against Ennis.
Lion quarterback Brandon Stephens who racked up 356 yards of total offense in Greenville’s 56-49 loss to Royse City two weeks ago, was limited to just 37 yards by Ennis. Stephens got loose for runs of 15 and 11 yards early in the game but that would be it against the swarming Ennis defense.
The Ennis offense was very efficient, rolling down the field to score touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions.
Ennis, which has won five state football titles in the past, seems to be on a mission to capture No 6.
