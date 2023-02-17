There’s a cardinal rule in sports officiating.
You don’t want the officials to decide the outcome of the game with a late call unless it’s warranted. You let them play.
Nobody wants to see the NBA championship decided by free throws on a ticky-tack call in the final seconds.
Nor do you want to see the Super Bowl decided by a holding call around the goal line with less than two minutes remaining unless the call is warranted.
But that’s what happened at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona. Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding on a third-and-eight pass from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that landed incomplete.
The penalty gave the Chiefs an automatic first down at the Eagles’ 11. The Chiefs ran the time down before Harrison Butker kicked the winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.
The Eagles then didn’t have enough time left to do much with the football and lost 38-35.
Did Bradberry hold? Yes, I saw Bradberry tug on the back of Smith-Schuster’s jersey in a replay but he quickly let go and it did not prevent Smith-Schuster from catching an overthrown ball. The call should have been overruled by the referee and Kansas City should have had to kick the field goal with about 1:54 left.
Then we’d have seen the kind of ending this game deserved. Talk about anti-climatic.
Royse City-ex Maci Bookout showed her recovery’s gone well from a knee injury that sidelined her last basketball season at Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Bookout scored a career-high 17 points during the Savage Storm’s 60-47 loss to East Central on Monday in Durant.
I know Royse City athletic director Dallas Bookout had to be happy about his daughter’s big game.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
