This year instead of asking Santa for a Christmas gift I thought I’d ask for others in the sports world.
I wish for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions to have a very successful transition from the Lone Star Conference and NCAA Division II as they move into the Southland Conference and up into NCAA Division I. The Lions, whose move officially starts on July 1, are showing they’re ready for the promotion. The football team went 7-4. The women’s basketball team is currently 11-0 and ranked No. 3 in Division II and the men’s basketball team is 8-1. The Lion women lost only 66-58 in an exhibition game against Division I SMU.
A&M-Commerce was a charter member of the LSC dating back to 1931 so the Lions are ending some familiar rivalries but will play new opponents in the future which is always interesting.
I wish the Royse City Bulldogs a successful transition next season as they move up from Class 5A to 6A. Like A&M-Commerce, the Bulldogs’ football and basketball teams have been winning in 5A so they look ready to move up. I’m expecting the Bulldogs to be put into the same district with Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath and North Forney, which is also moving up.
The University Interscholastic League will be releasing the information on the new districts for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons in February.
I wish the Greenville Lions will stay in districts without too much travel involved. The Lions’ football team didn’t have a district trip longer than 60 miles this season and the other teams in the other sports don’t have too many long trips. The longest trip for the other sports is to Highland Park, which is moving up to 6A.
I wish Dak Prescott can win some big games in the immediate future, which would take some pressure off the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback. Prescott is a class act who’s been through a lot with injuries plus the loss of his mother and brother. I want him to do well.
I wish for good health for all of the sports teams, coaches and athletes all over the world and for the fans.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
