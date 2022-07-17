A Facebook friend named Keigh George asked me online the other day who was the greatest basketball player of all time.
It didn’t take me long to answer: Michael Jordan. Not only was Jordan a 14-time NBA all-star who averaged 30.1 points for his career but he also won six NBA titles and that’s what counts the most. I’ve always been a sports stat guy but the Ws and titles mean more to me than the points scored.
So I’ve decided to name the GOAT (greatest of all time) in some various other sports.
NFL football — Tom Brady. Not only does he hold records for career passing yards (84,520) and pass completions (7,263) but he’s been selected for 15 Pro Bowls and has earned three most valuable player awards. But the biggest stat for me are his seven Super Bowl titles, including one earned at the ripe old age of 43.
Texas college football — Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M. To me he was the most exciting college football player of all time with his running and his throwing. He was the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy after becoming the first freshman in history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in the same season. Unfortunately for Johnny Football his success in college football hasn’t carried over to pro ball.
Greenville Lions football — Running back Mike Thomas. Thomas rushed for 3,288 yards in 20 varsity games for the Lions, an average of 164 yards per game. He ran for 90 yards on his first carry in college with the Oklahoma Sooners and set many rushing records at Nevada-Las Vegas, where he was an all-American. Thomas was also a 1,000-yard rusher for the Washington football team, earning NFL offensive rookie of the year honors in 1975 after rushing for 919 yards.
Hunt County football — Quarterback Wade Wilson. Wilson led the Commerce Tigers to a district championship and then earned all-America honors at East Texas State after helping the Lions reach the NAIA semifinals. He also quarterbacked in the NFL from 1981 to 1999 with the Vikings, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys and Raiders.
Hunt County men’s basketball — Marcus Freiberger, Greenville Lions. He set a state high school tournament scoring record with 46 points in a third-place game against Amarillo and was a standout player at the University of Oklahoma and with a couple of industrial league teams from 1951-55. Some players on those teams made better money than they did in the NBA back in those days. The 6-8 Freiberger also earned a gold medal with the U.S. team in the 1952 Olympics.
Hunt County women’s basketball — Shalonda Enis of Celeste. She scored 3,326 points in her four-year varsity career with the Lady Devils, averaging 28.2 points per game, including 33.7 points her senior season as she led the Lady Devils to their second straight state title. Enis earned national junior college player of the year honors at Trinity Valley, helping the Lady Cards to a national title and was an all-American at Alabama. The 6-1 Enis was also the leading scorer and rebounder in the Olympic Sports Festival and earned MVP honors for the all-star game in the American Basketball League before playing in the WNBA from 1999-2003 with the Washington Mystics and the Charlotte Sting.
Golf — Jack Nicklaus. He won 117 tournaments in his golf career, including a record 18 majors. The most amazing title was at age 46 when he won the Masters. Tiger Woods was on pace to be the golf GOAT before personal and health issues derailed him. I’m just glad after his car accident that Tiger is able to walk and play golf but he won’t be winning a major championship at age 46 like Nicklaus did.
That’s a few choices for GOAT this time. Perhaps I’ll name some more in the future.
---
Condolences to the family of Glenn Mitchell, who died on July 11 at the age of 92. His service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Coker-Mathews in Greenville. His son Butch is the owner/director of Coker-Mathews.
I knew Glenn through his work as game warden. He was very thorough and focused on his work but had a great sense of humor. I loved his laugh.
I’ll never forget the time that Glenn called the Herald-Banner sports department at 4 a.m. And I was here to take the call!
He said he’d just confiscated some catfish from Lake Tawakoni that had been netted by some illegal poachers and wanted to know if I wanted to take a photo of him with the fish. I’m thinking maybe 20-30 catfish.
No, it was more than 5,000. I wasted no time in driving to the courthouse to take a photo of Glenn with the 5,000 plus catfish in chests behind him in the back of a pick-up truck. He said he planned to donate the fish to Boles Home. That sure was a lot of fish!
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.