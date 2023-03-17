Hats off to Jason Burton, head coach of the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team.
Burton coached the Lions to the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament though the Lions played the last 16 games without injured Dyani Robinson, who led the Southland Conference in scoring at 17.4 points per game.
The Lions reached the semifinal round of a conference tournament for the fifth straight year and almost pulled off an upset over the top seed, Southeastern State of Louisiana before falling 60-58 in an overtime heartbreaker.
I wonder what would have happened had Robinson stayed healthy because the Lions were in first place at the time of her injury.
One of the officials calling that Southland semifinal at Lake Charles, Louisiana was Chaney Muench, who grew up in Wolfe City and played on a Wolfe City basketball team that advanced several rounds of the playoffs. Chaney’s head coach at the time, Eddie White, is the father of Austin College’s new head football coach Tony Joe White.
---
Speaking of relatives, it’s so cool that the Greenville Lions’ pitcher-outfielder Brandt Downing is the grandson of Brian Downing, who played from 1973-1992 in the Major Leagues with the White Sox, Angels and Rangers. Downing batted .267 for his career with 2,099 hits, 275 home runs and 1,073 runs batted in.
He batted .326 one season and also played the 1982 and 1984 seasons in the outfield without making an error. Quite a feat.
---
They play really good high school basketball in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Lake Highlands, Dallas Kimball and Oak Cliff Faith Family won state titles this past weekend, giving the Metroplex 29 state titles since 2010 and 13 with teams located in the Dallas city limits.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
