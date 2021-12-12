It was back in 1988 that I first spotted a basketball player from Duncanville named Greg Ostertag.
He caught my attention when he was entering the Greenville gymnasium for a scrimmage and had to duck to keep from hitting his head on the top of the door frame.
He was 6-10 then. He grew to 7-2.
Ostertag was back in Greenville on Tuesday calling several basketball games at the Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy. And yes, I watched. He ducked his head entering and exiting the gymnasium.
Ostertag is without a doubt the tallest basketball official that I’ve ever seen call a game.
He certainly knows the game of basketball, having led Duncanville to a state championship his senior year before playing college basketball at traditional power Kansas. He set a school record for the Jayhawks with 97 blocked shots in one season.
Then he played in the NBA from 1995-2006, mostly with the Utah Jazz. Ostertag scored 3,512 points in the NBA, pulled down 4,145 rebounds and blocked 1,293 shots.
I took a cool photo on Tuesday of Ostertag running down the court alongside PTAA head coach Marcus Smith, who stands 5-4. What a contrast in height. That photo appeared on the Herald-Banner’s front page in Thursday’s edition.
---
Congratulations to Rockwall-Heath senior quarterback Josh Hoover, who has been named the winner of the Tom Landry Award presented to the top high school football player in North Texas by CBS 11 and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The Tom Landry honor is awarded to a player who also demonstrates character and leadership qualities and is chosen by a voting panel of former coaches and players, members of the media and the public in online voting. It’s named for the late Landry, who coached the Dallas Cowboys for 29 seasons, leading them to two Super Bowl titles. He died in 2000 at the age of 75.
Hoover passed for 3,268 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, leading the 11-2 Hawks to the third round of the 6A-II playoffs.
He also earned all-state honors as a pitcher while helping the Hawks win the 6A state baseball title last spring.
“Yes, it’s a blessing,” said Hoover, when interviewed live on TV after receiving the award. “Just look at who Tom Landry was, not only as a coach but as a person in the community and the world.”
Another finalist was Rockwall senior quarterback Braedyn Locke, who passed for 3,600 yards and 36 TDs in 2021 and for 11,182 yards and 128 TDs in his three-year varsity career.
I watched Hoover’s father Alex Hoover play in the 1981 state football semifinals for the Rockwall Yellowjackets as they faced the Brownwood Lions. Alex was a standout tight end and linebacker who also played at Colorado State. Alex’s son Caleb also plays football and baseball for the Hawks.
---
I was tied up covering basketball tournaments last weekend so I couldn’t make it to see Tyler Junior College whip Coffeyville Community College of Kansas 28-7 in the Heart of Texas Bowl at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
I would have enjoyed writing about Tyler’s quarterback named General Booty. Yep, General is his real first name and he’s from Texas high school football power Allen.
Booty’s last name rings a bell with me. His uncle John David Booty quarterbacked at Southern Cal, throwing for 6,125 yards and 55 touchdowns.
---
Congratulations to Caddo Mills basketball player Marisa Richardson, who set a new school record by making 11 3-pointers in the Lady Foxes’ recent 96-37 basketball victory over Wolfe City. Richardson finished with 41 points. Kayanna Cox also tossed in 21 points and Brailey Hardison added 12 in that game for Caddo Mills.
---
Speaking of 3-pointers, Southeastern Oklahoma State sophomore Jett Sternberger hit 12-of-18 3-pointers during the Storm’s 128-70 basketball victory recently over Arlington Baptist. Sternberger finished with 55 points.
Sternberger’s currently averaging 22.7 points per game for the 6-1 Storm. He’s shooting .483 from 3-point range and .862 from the free throw line.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
