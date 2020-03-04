The Greenville Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team is running ahead of schedule.
The Lions, competing in cool temperatures on Thursday, clocked a time of 42.41 seconds to finish second behind South Grand Prairie at the Cotton Ford Relays on Thursday in Greenville.
That time is faster than the 42.43 they clocked last year at area to advance to the region meet and then the 42.48 they logged at the region meet to finish sixth. The 2019 Lions ran in warm temperatures in April.
The 2020 Lions ran in temperatures around 50 degrees on Thursday. Not warm but certainly not as cold as previous Ford Relays. The temperature dipped to a low of 32 degrees at last year’s meet with a wind chill of 26 and dropped into the 20s for the 2015 meet when the mind gusted up to 31 mph.
Caleb Johnson and Miles Denson, two veterans off that 4x100 relay that advanced to regional, went one and two in the 100-meter dash at the Ford Relays in the times of 10.90 and 10.91. They also finished one and two at the District 15-5A meet last spring but in reverse order.
They were joined on the 4x100 relay by Creshawn Guster and Shawn Brown.
Johnson and Denson also ran on the Lions’ 4x200-meter relay that won on Thursday in the time of 1:29.67. They were joined on that relay by Brown and Brandon Stephens.
What’s cool about the Lions’ winning 4x200 is at all four of the relay members were on Greenville’s 6-5 playoff team in football and all four will be back next football season. Stephens is the quarterback and Denson, Johnson and Brown are wide receivers.
Two of the top performances at the Ford Relays were turned in by Royse City athletes. Returning state medalist Kayla Hutchins won the triple jump at 39-0 and the long jump with a leap of 18-1/2. Hutchins leaped 39-9 1/2 in the triple jump last year to finish second at state by less than an inch to Rachel Darden of Mansfield Legacy.
Ketron Jackson, who was an all-district wide receiver for Royse City in football, leaped an outstanding 24-11 to win the boys long jump.
---
It was hard to miss Terrell coach Steve Miles on the infield at the Cotton Ford Relays. Miles, who is Terrell’s basketball coach, stands 6-10. He averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds during his basketball career from 1987-91 at Texas Tech, shooting .519 for his career and played some professional basketball in Europe. Miles’ best season at Tech was when he averaged 16.3 points and 6.9 boards as a senior.
A spectator at the meet wasn’t much shorter than Miles. Alan Fields, who stands 6-8, was at the meet to watch his two daughters compete for the Caddo Mills track and field team. Fields, who calls many basketball games in the local area as an official, was a standout basketball player at Honey Grove High School and went on to play for Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Alan’s late uncle Glen Fields coached the Fannindel Falcons to a state basketball title in 1989.
---
Congratulations to Texas A&M University-Commerce senior basketball player Wayne Stewart, who has made it to the third round of the State Farm Dark Horse Dunker contest. Stewart got enough online votes to beat Tulio Da Silva 51.17 to 48.83 percent and advance to the third round. Stewart also beat Ryan Montgomery of Lee University, 53.67 to 46.33 percent, in the opening round.
Stewart will need some strong local support again if he’s to get past the next opponent, Shaun Kirk of UNC Pembroke. Kirk leads the early voting, 59.32 to 40.68.
Fans can vote by visiting www.darkhorsedunker.com and clicking on Stewart’s name.
---
Politics run amok...Country and western entertainer Garth Brooks is getting ripped for wearing a SANDERS 20 jersey at a concert. Some folks are mistakenly thinking he’s endorsing Bernie Sanders for president. No, Brooks wore the jersey for a concert in Detroit in honor of Detroit Lions’ Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who wore No. 20.
“I was lucky to go to school with him,” Brooks told the crowd. “You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man.”
Brooks threw the javelin at Oklahoma State. Sanders won the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns for the Oklahoma State football team in 1988.
Brooks reportedly dined in Greenville one time at what was then called Ryan’s Steakhouse. They say he left a nice tip.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
