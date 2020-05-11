Lots of sportswriters have picked all-star teams among their local athletes.
I do it too with the Herald-Banner Dream Teams. There’s been many outstanding players on those Dream Teams in football and basketball and now volleyball.
Another all-star team that I really enjoyed putting together was the Herald-Banner All-Opponent Football Team Versus The Greenville Lions. That was a team that I first assembled for publication on Jan. 23, 2005 and then updated for publication on May 2.
I don’t know of anybody else who’s picked an all-opponent team. But how many high school football teams have faced the caliber of competition that the Greenville Lions have through the years?
As listed last week, the Lions have battled against three Heisman Trophy winners: Davey O’Brien, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell, plus five NFL Hall of Famers including Campbell, Walker, Bobby Layne, Forrest Gregg and Raymond Berry.
O’Brien and Walker have awards named after them for the outstanding quarterback and running back in college.
All of the players listed went on to play college football and nearly all performed well at the next level and beyond. Many of them also went on to play in the NFL.
Nathan Vasher of Texas High scored on a pass reception the first time he touched the ball against the Lions in a 1999 game. Vasher also made big plays at the University of Texas, tying a school record with 17 career interceptions, and then tied an NFL record when he returned a missed field goal 108 yards for a touchdown while with the Chicago Bears.
Matt Stover of Lake Highlands tied a national record when he kicked five field goals in a game against the Lions in 1985. Stover holds the NFL record for most consecutive point-afters made with 469 and at age 42 years, 11 days was the oldest player to score in a Super Bowl.
Kenoy Kennedy of Terrell tied a national record when he scored on a 99-yard pass reception against the Lions in a game and then went on to intercept 10 passes and force seven fumbles in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.
His brother Brandon Kennedy was an unblockable force on the defensive line against the Lions in a 1999 game when he recorded 17 tackles. Brandon was inducted into the North Texas Hall of Fame in 2012 after setting a career record with 61 tackles for losses.
Everson Walls of Richardson Berkner played against the Lions in 1976 before intercepting 11 passes as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys.
Merton Hanks of Lake Highlands, who faced the Lions in 1985, intercepted 33 passes in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks and won a Super Bowl title with the Niners.
Frisco Liberty running back Jay Ajayi and Corsicana offensive lineman Louis Vasquez, two recent additions to the team, played on Super Bowl champion teams at Philadelphia and Denver.
Chris Jacke, who kicked against the Greenville Lions in 1985 with the J.J. Pearce Mustangs, later kicked for a Super Bowl champion team at Green Bay.
---
Former local judge Joe Leonard recommended another player for the all-opponent team: Mac White of Gainesville. White led Gainesville into the third round of the playoffs in 1961 before playing quarterback at SMU. White is in the SMU Hall of Fame after leading the Mustangs to a Southwest Conference championship in 1966.
---
Paris author Skipper Steely recommended Paris running back Grady Reid, who Steely says ran for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in the Wildcats’ 43-13 win over the Lions in 1957. Reid also boomed two punts 55 and 54 yards.
Yes, the Greenville Lions have played an awesome lineup of football players through the years. It’s been a real pleasure for me watching many of them play against the Lions and then on TV in college and the pros.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
