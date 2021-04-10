Often in sports you see a team that after winning a big playoff game with some late heroics suffers a letdown in its next game.
The players have a hard time climbing down from that high point in time to get ready for the next game.
Such was the case with Gonzaga in its 86-70 loss to Baylor in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game on Monday. The Zags had a hard time coming down from their 93-90 overtime victory over UCLA in the semifinals on Saturday. That game-winning 40-foot shot by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs that just beat the buzzer will be remembered for a long time. Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in a post-game interview that he knew the shot was good when it left Suggs’ hands.
Suggs also seemed to know it was going in because he starting running to the side of the court as the ball was in the air and then stood up on a press table and celebrated. Such a dramatic moment.
But Gonzaga looked flat at the start of the finals as Baylor jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then Gonzaga never led. The Bears answered every Gonzaga run for the rest of the game.
Give lots of credit to Baylor. The Bears’ defense didn’t give up many open looks to Gonzaga and the Bears’ offense got the job done at the other end.
It’s hard to believe this is only the second NCAA Division I men’s national basketball championship won by a Texas university since Texas Western’s victory in 1966. This win is good for Texas basketball, not just for Baylor.
---
When Jake Jackson scored 84 goals in four seasons for the Greenville Lions from 1998-2001, I thought that was a lot of goals. Jackson, who also played quarterback and was the placekicker for a Lion football team that went several rounds in the playoffs, later played soccer at SMU.
But 112 goals in one season? Wow!
That’s how many goals Celina junior Taylor Zdrojewski has scored so far this season for the Lady Bobcats, a new single-season state record for girls soccer. Zdrojewski scored all seven goals in the Lady Bobcats’ 7-0 Class 4A regional semifinal victory over Bullard that sent Celina to the region finals against Henderson.
Zdrojewski also scored five goals in Celina’s 12-0 win over Caddo Mills in the region quarterfinals.
“Taylor Zdrojewski for Celina is a very talented young lady,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “It was tough trying to slow her down.”
That Bullard team had only given up one goal in three previous playoff games and finished the season with a 22-3-1 record.
---
The first varsity football game I ever photographed of the Greenville Lions was way back in 1979 when they won their season opener over John Tyler at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The best photo I got that night was of running back Robert Lewis following offensive lineman Keith Dennis down the field for another big run. Lewis went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards in each of the 1979 and 1980 seasons. Lewis also ran for 1,706 yards in four seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, including 750 yards as a junior in 1983.
And now 42 years later the best photos I took at the District 13-5A track and field meet in Royse City were of Greenville senior sprinter Miles Denson as he was winning the 100-meter dash. Denson is Lewis’ nephew, which explains why Denson is so fast and averaged 8.1 yards per carry as a running back/slot receiver with the Lions’ football team this past season.
Denson also won the 200-meter dash and anchored the Lions’ winning 4x200-meter relay team. His times of 10.57 in the 100 and 21.77 in the 200 will rank him as the favorite to win those two events at the upcoming area meet in Joshua as well as the Lions’ winning time of 1:28.82 in the 4x200. The top two finishers at area advance to the region meet.
---
I’ve been keeping my eye for years on Mount Pleasant right-hander Michael Kopech, who once hit 105 mph on the radar gun with a pitch in a minor league game.
Kopech, who struck out 10 Greenville Lions in a game as a sophomore, missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery and sat out 2020 as he continued his recovery and dealt with personal issues and the pandemic.
Kopech’s finally back pitching for the Chicago White Sox, now as a reliever instead as a starter. He’s pitched in four innings, giving up only one hit, two walks with eight strikeouts. The velocity has returned on Kopech’s fastball and now he’s developed a really good slider to go with it. He’s worth watching.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
