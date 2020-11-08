What an arm!”
That was my initial reaction when I saw Lake Travis quarterback Garrett Gilbert uncork a 52-yard touchdown pass against Highland Park into a strong wind during the Class 4A state football finals that were televised. The Lake Travis receiver was wide open, no doubt because the Scots didn’t think anyone could throw the ball that far into a wind gusting at more than 30 mph. But Garrett did.
He passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns that day as Lake Travis beat the Scots 36-34. Gilbert threw for 4,827 yards that season and then 4,851 yards and 55 TDs the next year when Lake Travis won another state championship.
I later found out that Gilbert’s father is Gale Gilbert, who played quarterback for eight seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, Bills and Chargers.
Garrett Gilbert stayed on my radar as he played quarterback at the University of Texas and at SMU, throwing for 9,761 yards and 49 TDs during his college career.
I’m writing about Gilbert because he could start for the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Dallas will start either Gilbert or Cooper Rush at quarterback, making the fourth quarterback to start for the Cowboys this season. I hope that Gilbert gets to start or play in the game but I wish whoever plays quarterback a lot of luck. The blocking hasn’t been too good for the Cowboys this season.
This just hasn’t been a very good season for the 2-6 Cowboys or the 1-7 Houston Texans. The Texans have a decent quarterback in Deshaun Watson but no running game. The Texans rank last in the league in rushing yards per game (84.9).
Even in these pass-happy days of football a team still has to be able to run the ball consistently to win games.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
