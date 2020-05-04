Last week I mentioned how much I’m missing some spring sports that have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One event I wrote about was the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships in Austin, which were called off following the recommendation by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to end the school year. In about two weeks I would have attended my 45th state meet either as a spectator or a photojournalist.
One of my favorite memories of the state meet was from 1970, watching Dallas Lincoln set a national high school record in the 440-yard relay with a time of 40.2 seconds. That relay included John Delley, Joe Pouncy, Rufus Shaw and Gene Pouncy. Lincoln still holds the national record because teams now run a different distance: 400 meters.
Gene Pouncy also won the 100-yard dash, Joe Pouncy took the 220-yard dash and Lincoln also won the mile relay to claim the state team championship.
Delley, incidentally, is the uncle of the Greenville Lady Lions’ head basketball coach Erica Delley.
Gene Pouncy recently died at the age of 69 following a short illness.
Gene caught my eye in a high school football game about 20 years ago. I noticed the back judge was backpedaling faster than the wide receivers were running forward. I asked WHO IS THAT?
Gene Pouncy. Even at approximately age 50 he was still fast.
My hat’s off to Jaret von Rosenberg and other members of the Texas A&M University-Commerce coaching staff who’ve donated more than 350 personal face shields to important services and businesses around Commerce and Hunt County. Von Rosenberg, the Lions’ head basketball coach, personally donated 100 shields.
Then head volleyball coach Craig Case, head football coach David Bailiff, head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton and athletic director Tim McMurray donated 250 more face shields to help protect professionals at work.
It’s great to see A&M-Commerce athletics giving back to the community.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
