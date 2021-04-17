During my 43-year career as a photojournalist, I’ve done some fun stuff.
Covering sports is something I’ve enjoyed since my high school days around Corpus Christi in South Texas but I’ve also shot photos at concerts and written stories about other events.
Here’s some highlights:
RODE AROUND TOWN WITH DREW PEARSON — I spent several hours riding around Greenville and making stops with the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver for a United Way promotion and publicity for a local car dealer. Pearson was a really nice guy and I enjoyed talking to him. We talked about the Cowboys, sports and other events. I’m so glad to see Pearson getting inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. It’s long overdue.
SHOOK HANDS WITH SHAQUILLE O’NEAL — I shook hands once with the former basketball standout at a basketball banquet in San Antonio. I told him I was a big fan and had watched him play for San Antonio Cole when his team won a state basketball title in 1989. He thanked me and yes, he has great big hands.
BOWLED WITH PETE WEBER — I bowled with Weber in a pro-am at a pro bowling tournament in Grand Prairie. Weber ranks fourth on the all-time win list on the Professional Bowler’s Association with 37 victories. Though Weber can be intense sometimes in bowling matches, giving photographers dirty looks when they snap the camera at the wrong time or calling out unruly fans, he was nice and fun to talk to. He knows a lot about other sports, not just bowling.
PHOTOGRAPHED JACK NICKLAUS HOLDING A TROPHY — I shot photographs of Nicklaus holding up the winning trophy at Colonial in Fort Worth in 1982. Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are probably the greatest golfers of all time and Nicklaus still holds the record for most major victories with 18. Another thrill was listening to Nicklaus in the clubhouse recalling his final round and what club he used and why on certain holes.
WALKED FIVE HOLES WITH GOLFER TOM WEISKOPF — I walked alongside Weiskopf in a small group as he played five holes at the Buffalo Creek golf course in Rockwall. Weiskopf, a 16-time winner on the PGA tour, helped design the course. It was interesting to hear Weiskopf talk about why he put sand traps around the green on a particular hole. “To help with depth perception.”
WATCHED FRED COUPLES PLAY GOLF IN HUNT COUNTY — I also photographed and watched Couples at an exhibition at Chili’s Driving Range between Greenville and Commerce. Couples played the three-hole course and showed great skill with a wedge though he’s noted for his long drives.
INTERVIEWED BIG DADDY DON GARLITS — I interviewed the legendary top fuel drag racer “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, as well as funny car drivers John Force and Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and pro stock champion Bob Glidden after they won races at the Texas Motorplex drag strip near Ennis. Big Daddy was like the king of drag racing so I was kind of in awe. Force has a lot of energy!
INTERVIEWED BASEBALL GREAT HARMON KILLEBREW — I interviewed the former baseball slugger when he was in Greenville promoting hospice care. Killebrew slugged 534 home runs for the Washington Senators, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.
WHO IS IN THE PHOTO — I photographed the British rock band The Who in concert at Reunion Arena in Dallas. One of my favorite Who photos was of singer Roger Daltrey singing “See me, feel me” while a spotlight shined on him. Guitarist Pete Townshend was giving Daltrey a dirty look in the background while playing guitar with a soft cast on his right hand. They’d reportedly been in a fistfight the night before at another show.
TALKED ABOUT PHOTOGRAPHY WITH BOB LILLY — The former Cowboy Hall of Fame defensive lineman has published books with his photos. He said he first got interested in photography when he was a senior at TCU and received film from Kodak for making the all-America team. Lilly was promoting a golf course and land development project near Lone Oak. Lilly also confirmed a story I’d heard back in high school that Lilly picked up and a moved a car that was parked in his designated spot on the Fort Worth campus. Yes he did!
WAS WINKED AT BY HOWARD COSELL — Yes, the announcer winked at me one time at the end of a Dallas Cowboys’ game at Texas Stadium on a Monday night. I was in a long line waiting for the elevator and Cosell, Frank Gifford and Dandy Don Meredith from the ABC Monday Night Football crew got to cut in line ahead of all us when the elevator doors opened up. Maybe Cosell felt guilty when he beat me to the elevator. Or maybe I reminded him of somebody else.
These are a few fun memories. I have many more. That’s for sure.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
