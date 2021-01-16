It was very fitting that the family held the services on Thursday for Doug Franklin in Ladonia at Bishop Field, the home stadium of the Fannindel Falcons.
Franklin, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 76, spent many hours cheering on the Falcons as a father, Fannindel school board member, mayor of Ladonia and as a fan.
“He was at the golf tournaments when Scott was hitting them out of bounds or when Shaun was scoring 71 or 68 or whatever,” said Scott Franklin at the service, which was also broadcast on social media. “He was unbelievably supportive.”
Franklin not only followed his sons Scott and Shaun with the Falcons, plus the sons and daughters of other Fannindel parents and also supported the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions’ soccer teams, watching his grandson Payton Franklin play for the Lions and granddaughter Brinkley play for the Lady Lions.
Another grandson, Jace Franklin, is a quarterback for the Greenville Lions’ football program and another grandson Tyler Franklin was an athlete at Fannindel, and is a rodeo bullfighter and a military veteran.
Franklin, who was born in Greenville on March 7, 1944, graduated from Fannindel High School in 1962 and obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
He was a co-owner and director of Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Ladonia and worked for many years as a director of environmental quality at was then called E-Systems in Greenville.
Doug, who also earned his real estate license, was a Texas Master Naturalist and helped the Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) as it acquired land and started plans for Lake Ralph Hall.
“He was a man that gave,” said Larry Patterson, who worked with Franklin on the UTRWD. “He gave much to his work and to his community and to others. He was sincere. He was earnest. He was loyal. He was thoughtful. He was a kind man.”
“He loved history,” said his nephew Jeremy Connell, who officiated at the service. “He loved his family. He loved to eat.”
Doug Franklin was also considered the official historian for the Ladonia-Pecan Gap area and wrote a weekly column for a newspaper.
His cousin Larry Franklin played a key role at Harte-Hanks Communications from 1971-2013, eventually becoming the president and CEO. Harte-Hanks owned the Herald-Banner back in 1979 when I started with the newspaper so I’ve been associated with the Franklin family in some form or fashion during my entire career at this newspaper. I have the utmost respect for the Franklins. Doug Franklin will be missed.
Greenville Lady Lions’ soccer coach Chuck Malmros has started calling player Mariah Rios “Vanderbilt.” It’s in reference to Sarah Fuller, who made women’s history when she kicked off for Vandy in a football game against Missouri and then kicked two extra points versus Tennessee.
Rios has a strong leg as evidenced when she kicked a soccer ball about 50 yards on a free kick in a recent match. That ball got there in a hurry. I have no doubt that Rios has a strong enough leg to make extra points, maybe even some field goals. One day I’d like to see her try some field goals on the practice field.
That first half by Alabama’s DeVonta Smith against Ohio State in the NCAA championship football game on Monday is as good a half as you’ll ever see from a college wide receiver. Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory. And it’s not like Ohio State didn’t know about Smith, who’d just earned the Heisman Trophy.
Alabama showed how deep and talented it is when the Tide kept moving the ball even though Smith was sidelined with a dislocated finger and another top receiver Jaylen Waddle was also sidelined because of an ankle injury suffered in October.
That Ohio State receiver who had a touchdown catch in the game called back following a replay review, is from nearby Rockwall. That was Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 104 passes for 2,094 yards and 35 touchdowns for Rockwall’s state semifinalist team in 2019.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
