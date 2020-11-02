Former Texas A&M University-Commerce football coach Colby Carthel’s been in the news lately.
Carthel, now the head football coach at Stephen F. Austin, made the highlight reels while celebrating on the infield after the Lumberjacks beat Abilene Christian 35-32 in overtime last week. Carthel was so excited that he ripped his shirt off and waved it around as he jumped up and down in the middle of the celebration at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Carthel was no doubt extremely happy to be back with his team after missing the Lumberjacks’ previous game after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19. When he called home to talk to his parents about his diagnosis, Colby asked to talk to his father Don, who was on a tractor working the family’s cotton farm in West Texas. Colby asked his dad if he’d like to be the Lumberjacks’ interim head coach for their game against Angelo State.
“I left it running and I told my wife, ‘Go shut the tractor off, I’m headed to Nacogdoches,’” said Don Carthel.
Don Carthel drove the 550 miles to Nacogdoches and then coached the Lumberjacks to a 31-12 win over Angelo State.
It wasn’t a stretch for Colby to ask dad to take over as head coach for a game. Don Carthel was a head coach at Lubbock Christian, Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M, winning five Lone Star Conference championships with victories over teams like Angelo State.
Don Carthel was also the special teams coach with the A&M-Commerce Lions when they won the NCAA Division II title in 2017. Colby was the head coach.
It still gets me that the Lions, with the two Carthels making the decision, went for a fourth and one at their own 10-yard line in the national semifinal game against Harding (Ark.) They ran a fake punt as punter Tristan Perry threw a 7-yard completion to Corey Smallwood for the first down. The Lions went on to score on that drive and then won 31-17. What a gutsy call.
---
Speaking of punters, how about that 87-yard punt by Austin McNamara of Texas Tech during last week’s home game against West Virginia? That punt actually traveled about 100 yards because it rolled through the end zone. And it wasn’t all just on a roll. McNamara punted the ball in the air from his own 13-yard to the Mountaineers’ 23 and then it started rolling.
McNamara averaged 53.4 yards per punt in that game and is averaging 46.5 yards for the season to rank ninth in the NCAA. NcNamara, a sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., averaged 45 yards last season as a freshman to rank 16th in the nation.
McNamara might be the Red Raiders’ best punter since Mark Bounds, who averaged 48.6 yards per punt in 1991 to earn all-America honors.
Bounds first caught my eye when he boomed a 50-plus yard punt into a strong wind during a West Texas A&M game at Texas A&M-Commerce in 1990. Bounds transferred to Texas Tech after the Buffaloes pulled the plug on their football program. They’re back playing football these days.
---
I’m happy that Highland Park-ex Clayton Kershaw picked up two mound wins as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games to win the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The knock on Kershaw was that he was great in the regular season but didn’t produce in the postseason. This postseason play he won four games and finished with a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings while giving up 23 hits and five walks. Now that’s more like it.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
