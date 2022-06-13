There’s a bunch of familiar names on the new ballot for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Twenty current and former athletes, coaches and administrators are on the primary ballot and 10 are on the veterans ballot. The Class of 2023 induction banquet is planned for April 15 in Waco.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Highland Park football coach Randy Allen, Highland Park-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Dallas Jesuit golfer Jordan Spieth are on the primary ballot. All very worthy for hall of fame honors.
Olympic high jump champion Charles Austin, from Van Vleck and Texas State, is also on the primary ballot.
One of the most famous names on there is pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He’s the first pro wrestler nominated for this honor.
NFL standout running back Adrian Peterson has been nominated plus basketball coach Becky Hammon, calf roper Joe Beaver, baseball player Josh Beckett, softball pitcher Christa Williams, Abilene Christian-Texas Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley, Refugio high school track standout Toya Jones and Corpus Christi Calallen football coach Phil Danaher have also been nominated.
Among the nominees on the veterans ballot are golfer Dave Marr, baseball player Jose Cruz, Lampasas standout runner Johnny “Lam” Jones, baseball player Keith Moreland, Houston Oilers football player Robert Brazile and women’s barrel racer Charmayne James.
What’s tough will be limiting the picks to a maximum number of 10 inductees.
The 2022 class of inductees included eight members of the sports media: Denne Freeman, Brad Sham, Randy Galloway, the late Frank Glieber, John McClain, Bill Mercer, Eric Nadel and Charean Williams.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
