I’ve been following the football career of quarterback Drew Brees since his high school days.
I voted for him for the all-state team in 1996 as he was leading Austin Westlake to a state championship and passed for 3,538 yards and 31 touchdowns.
I continued following Brees during his stellar college career at Purdue and then in the National Football League with first the San Diego Chargers and then the New Orleans Saints.
As I’ve noted before in this column, Drew’s mother Mina Akins was from hometown of Portland near Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast. I watched Mina compete in athletics (she earned all-state honors) plus his aunt Sue and uncle Marty, who quarterbacked the Gregory-Portland Wildcats to the state football title game and then helped the Texas Longhorns to four bowl appearances, including two Cotton Bowls.
Drew’s grandmother Virginia was one of my English teachers in school and his grandfather Ray Akins was the head football coach of the Wildcats. The stadium at G-P is now named for Ray Akins.
When Drew sets up and releases the football he looks so much like his uncle Marty that I know that Ray and Marty were big influences on Drew, who’s become one of the top passers and the most accurate in NFL history.
But I noticed something was wrong when Brees threw the football during the Saints’ divisional playoff game last week against Tampa Bay. Brees didn’t have the usual zip on the ball and he didn’t complete a pass longer than 20 yards in the playoffs. I likened Brees to a 42-year-old pitcher in the major leagues whose fastball had lost velocity and he was trying to get hitters out with his off-speed stuff. I knew Brees had cracked 11 ribs and suffered a collapsed lung while getting sacked in a game against San Francisco back in November. I wondered if those injuries affected his velocity.
Whatever the case, I decided that Brees needed to retire. He’s won a Super Bowl title with the Saints, set records and is certain to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Now I discover that Brees played with a torn rotator cuff. No wonder he lost velocity.
Now Brees has a serious decision to make. Retire or try to play one more season? I know he doesn’t want to go out with a sub-par performance after throwing for only 134 yards and three interceptions in a 30-20 loss. But he has his family to think of and there’s a broadcast job waiting on him. It takes a long time to recover from the rotator cuff surgery and there’s no guarantee that a then 43-year-old will recover the lost velocity.
Tom Brady, the Buccaneers’ aging wonder, still has the skills at 43. He’s amazing. I enjoyed watching video of the special moment after the game when Brady hugged Brees, visited with him and his family and then threw the football to one of Drew’s sons, who made a fine catch in the end zone.
---
Three of the four starting quarterbacks in the two NFL divisional playoff games last Sunday are native Texans. Along with Brees, the other two Texas quarterbacks were Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mayfield played high school football at Lake Travis and Mahomes played at Whitehouse before becoming a Texas Tech Red Raider.
Mahomes’ head coach Andy Reid made a great call with Chad Henne throwing for a first down on fourth and inches from the Kansas City 48 to help the Chiefs beat Cleveland, 22-17. CBS commentator Tony Romo, who’s usually right on these things, expected the Chiefs in that situation to try to draw the Browns offsides, run the clock down and then punt the ball. But Henne completed the pass to Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs then ran off the clock. Henne, who filled in for the injured Mahomes, set up that play with a gutsy 13-yard scramble on third and 14.
---
My hat’s off to Greenville senior football player Michael Surface, who not only earned second-team All-District 8-5A-II honors on defense as an outside linebacker but also claimed first-chair Bass 2 honors with the Texas Music Education Choir. He’s the only Greenville Lion that I recall that’s made all-district in football and all-state in choir.
Surface joined the Lions’ Elite Choir to sing the national anthem at two home football games in the past two seasons. The Lions won both games. Greenville coach Darren Duke, take note.
David Claybourn sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
