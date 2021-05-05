Back in the day junior high track and field meets in Texas were usually held on Thursday nights and high school meets were on Saturdays.
The high school meets were traditionally big affairs with 15 or more teams, enough to hold running preliminaries in the mornings and the running finals in the evening.
But things have changed and now most high school meets are on Thursdays, usually starting in the afternoon. There are no running preliminaries, only timed events.
And in the last year or so the field of teams was much smaller due to COVID-19.
So the athletes don’t get used to doubling up as happened at the Region II-5A meet in Arlington last Saturday and at many of the region meets around the state due to inclement weather conditions. The Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team was on the track on April 23 when the meet was suspended due to lightning and the Lions and other region teams had to return on Saturday for the running preliminaries in the morning and the running finals at night.
“We were put behind the eighat-ball after preliminaries were rained out on Friday,” said Lions coach Alex Contreras. “Some of our kids had to run six races in one day, so I think it affected our performance.”
Miles Denson of Greenville ran six races that day and night, including preliminaries for the 100-meter dash, 4x200-meter relay and 200-meter dash. Then he ran those same races again in the evening, finishing a close third in the 100-meter dash, fourth with the Lions’ 4x200 relay and fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Denson ran the 100 prelims in 10.67 seconds when the primary goal is to qualify for the finals, not run your best time. Denson, who’d clocked a 10.48 at the area meet, ran a 10.63 in the finals of the 100 and missed qualifing for state by only .02 to Dekalon Taylor of Longview.
Denson ran a 21.56 in the 200 region prelims, his best time of the season but couldn’t match that time in the finals with a 22.09.
The other 200 qualifiers also ran slower in the finals. Ty’monyahe Abney of Longview won at 21.44 after clocking a 21.13 in the prelims. Runner-up John Rutledge of Highland Park finished second at 21.51. He ran a 21.36 in the prelims.
The Lions’ 4x200 relay of Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens, Shawn Brown and Denson ran comparable times of 1:29.29 in the finals after a 1:29.19 in the prelims. But that same Greenville team ran a 1:28.58 at area and a 1:28.82 at district.
I have a feeling the Lions’ 4x100 or 4x200 relay teams would have made it to state this season if Caleb Johnson had stayed healthy. Johnson missed the 2021 outdoor track and field season due an injury he sustained in the football season. Johnson finished second to Denson in the 2019 district 100 and was beating Denson in some of the 2020 100 races before the season ended early due to COVID-19. Denson and Johnson were on a 4x100 relay team that clocked a fast 41.5 at a Royse City meet in 2020 and that was early in the season.
Longiew won the Region II-5A title with a 41.94 as the Lobos were the only team under 42 seconds in the finals.
---
I’ve been enjoying photographing Royse City junior Chasetin Winston in track and field during the past three seasons. Winston first caught my eye and the camera lens when he ran in a black balaclava mask that covered most of his face as a freshman at a very cold Cotton Ford Relays in 2019. I called him the Masked Marvel in the photo caption and apparently the nickname stuck.
Winston was overcome with joy last when he ran his best race of the season winning the Region II-5A 800 in the career-best time of 1:56.69. He’ll advance to state.
Winston ran the third leg for the Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay and put Royse City close to the lead when he handed off to anchor Bryson Deal. Though the Bulldogs finished a very close third to Frisco Liberty and Lancaster in the region finals they were disqualified because one of the Bulldogs ran out of his lane.
I’m looking forward to taking more photos of Winston at the state meet next week in Austin. Winston’s cousin Buck Wilson of Commerce was a state champion in the triple jump and was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.