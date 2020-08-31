Have the Dallas Mavericks ever had a better performance in a playoff game than what Luka Doncic did in game four on Sunday against the Clippers?
Not only did Doncic hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 135-133 overtime victory but he also scored 43 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and handed out 13 assists, while playing on a sore ankle. Doncic’s triple-double was one of the best in NBA playoff history.
Dirk Nowitzki turned in some outstanding playoff games for the Mavericks while leading the Mavs to the NBA title in 2011. But Nowitzki never stacked up three numbers quite that high in points, rebounds and assists in one playoff game.
The 6-7 Doncic reminds me of a foreign exchange student who played for the Rains Wildcats from 2000-1. Like Doncic, Klemen Breze was from Slovenia. Breze was 6-6, could score inside and out, moved well with the basketball and was an excellent rebounder and passer. Breze averaged 20.6 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to an area title and also earned most valuable player honors in District 13-3A.
Breze’s numbers could have been much higher but Rains coach Larry Sturgill liked to sub a lot and rarely played his starters more than a half during the regular season.
Sturgill turned Breze loose for full games in the playoffs and he responded with 39 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots during a 62-61 win over Hooks in the area round of the playoffs.
Thanks to the internet, I kept up with Breze’s playing career when he returned to Slovenia. Breze ended up playing seven seasons in Slovenia’s top professional league for the teams Zagorje KD FT and Hopsi Polzela. He averaged double digit points in three seasons and some decent numbers in rebounds and assists.
I’m wondering if Doncic ever saw Breze play or knows him?
The exciting part is that Doncic is just 21. How much better will he get?
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
