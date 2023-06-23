It was an inside joke whenever I used the nickname “Monster” while writing about Craig “Monster” Bowers.
I figured that people who didn’t know the Greenville athlete in the 1980s and 1990s would picture Craig as a 6-6, 320-pound monster that struck fear in opponents with his overwhelming size. A Monster who tore the rim down with a monster dunk or launched a monster home run over the scoreboard. Or who drove the green on a 350-yard par-4 hole with a monster drive.
But Craig wasn’t a monster in size, standing less than six feet. He didn’t intimidate anybody with his size. And no, he didn’t ever tear down a basketball goal though he once wore a cape while jumping high into the air outside a basketball gym off a planter. Unfortunately for Craig, the landing didn’t end up too well for him.
He earned the nickname starting in middle school because of his heart, courage and competitive fire while competing in basketball, baseball and golf. I latched on to the nickname after Greenville Middle School coach Pat Brown called him “Monster” when reporting a ball game. I continued calling him by that nickname all the way up through high school and beyond.
One of my favorite photos that I took of Craig was of him clinching a fist after sinking a birdie putt in a local golf tournament. He had the intense look of a monster competitor.
But Craig smiled often and seemed to enjoy life. He was enjoying life on a winter vacation in 2012 when his life was cut short at age 36 in a skiing accident.
I miss him greatly and have thought about him while I’ve watched and photographed his children Caden, Caroline and Mattie competing in athletics. And I see flashes of his and his wife Kim’s competitive spirit and fire in all three of them. Plus his smile. That special smile. Yes indeed.
I’ll be thinking about Monster a lot this weekend during the 12th annual Monster Ball tournament at Webb Hill and will once again enjoy being around his family and many friends.
---
My hat’s off to the four junior golfers in the Little Monsters tournament on Thursday at Webb Hill that shot a 10-under score of 26 for nine holes. Kavik Hudson, Rhett Miller, Colt Vela and Zane Hudson carded two eagles, six birdies and one par. That’s some great shooting. I wonder some day if some of them will eventually play in the championship flight of this tournament. I hope they stay with the sport.
---
The best ball striker in golf these days has to be Northern Ireland’s Rory McElroy, who has won 36 tournaments and is currently No. 3 in the world rankings.
He was agonizingly close to making some big putts at the U.S. Open last week in Los Angeles. Had he made one or two of them he’d have won his fifth major title and his first since 2014.
But I was happy to see Denver golfer Wyndham Clark take the title by a stroke over McElroy. Especially when I read that the L.A. fans were loudly pulling for his rivals McElroy and Rickie Fowler. Those cheers apparently motivated Clark to winning his second title on the tour and his first major. Clark said he was thinking a lot about his late mother Lise, who introduced him to golf and told him “to play for something bigger than yourself.”
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner
