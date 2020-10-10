Maybe the Dallas Cowboys should start their future games trailing 20-0 on the scoreboard.
This 2020 team doesn’t seem to play its best football until it is way behind.
The Cowboys rallied from a 26-7 deficit to beat Atlanta 40-39 in the second game of the season. Of course, Atlanta’s special teams helped the Cowboys when the Falcons didn’t jump on onside kick that was recovered by the Cowboys.
The Cowboys trailed the Seahawks 30-15 in the third quarter of the third game and rallied to within 31-30 in the fourth quarter before falling 38-31.
They trailed Cleveland 41-14 in the third quarter of last week’s game and rallied to within 41-38 in the fourth quarter before Odell Beckham Jr. broke an attempted tackle behind the line of scrimmage and rambled 50 yards for a clinching touchdown in a 49-38 loss to the Browns.
The Dallas defense is just giving up too many big plays, especially early in the game. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for a ton of yards (1,690) but the Cowboys’ running game has been holding them back. They finished with 481 yards passing against the Browns but only 85 yards rushing. Zeke Elliott, who has been the best running back in the NFL, is averaging only 68 yards rushing per game. The Cowboys are 23-5 when he rushes for more than 100 yards in a game
---
Three of my favorite major league pitchers that I watched on TV growing up have passed away in the last two months, including Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson and Whitey Ford. They all won some big games for the Mets, Cardinals and Yankees, respectively.
Seaver posted a 311-205 season record with a 2.86 earned run average and 3,640 strikeouts.
Gibson was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA and struck out 3,117 in his career. His best season was in 1968, when his ERA was 1.12, a feat that would be really hard to duplicate today by a starting pitcher.
Ford was 236-106 with a 2.75 ERA and 1,956 strikeouts. He pitched for six World Series champions.
Three great pitchers who were also great ambassadors for the game.
---
One of the best catches in the Greenville Lions’ football game last week against Frisco Liberty was made along the sidelines. Danny Cobbin, the Lions’ defensive coordinator, snagged a pass that sailed out of bounds.
That Cobbin has a great pair of hands should be no surprise. He intercepted 12 passes in two seasons as an all-state defensive back at Dallas Carter in high school and made some big plays on defense at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2003-6. He recovered two fumbles in a game against Tarleton State in 2004.
---
Charlie Ott made some big shots last season as a freshman for the Greenville Christian Eagles’ basketball team.
Ott made an impact in his first football game last week for the Eagles, returning a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown and also catching five passes for 92 yards and a TD.
His aunt Whitney Ott was a cheerleader for the Greenville Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.
---
Greenville Christian running back Nick Jackson averaged 25 yards per carry through the Eagles’ first two football games. He rushed for 229 yards and six touchdowns on just nine carries, including 123 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 64-60 loss to Lucas Christian and 106 yards and three TDs on just three carries in the Eagles’ 59-6 win over Dallas Fairhill in the season opener.
Jackson is the fastest Eagle. He always wins the team’s wind sprints in practice.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
