Congratulations to J.T. Smith and Tara Davis Woodhall, two athletes with ties to Hunt County that won national championships at the recent U.S. indoor track and field championships in New Mexico.
Smith, a senior at Texas A&M University-Commerce, won the men’s 60-meter dash in the personal-best time of 6.53 seconds.
Davis, who has family from Greenville, won the women’s long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
Both athletes have been national champions in the past. Smith won the NCAA Division II national championship in the 100-meter dash last spring in 10.44 seconds.
Davis won NCAA Division I titles in the indoor and outdoor long jumps while competing for the University of Texas. She set an NCAA indoor record when she leaped 22-9 while winning the championship and broke the NCAA outdoor record with a leap of 23-5 1/4 at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, which are named for a former Greenville Lions coach.
She also finished sixth in the long jump at the Tokyo Olympics.
Her father Ty Davis, her longtime coach, was a football player and track and field competitor for the Greenville Lions. Ty Davis ran on the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team at state in 1990 as Greenville finished second in the team standings.
Tara’s grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville as was her late great-great grandfather Reecy Davis Sr. There’s a recreation center in Greenville named for him.
Tara married U.S. Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall on Oct. 16, 2022.
She’s proud of her Texas connection because you usually see her wearing a cowboy hat in post-event interviews.
Smith got some air time on NBC during an interview with Lewis Johnson after winning the 60. It was the last event of the indoor championships.
Smith has lined up at running back and wide receiver for the A&M-Commerce football team. He rushed for 545 yards and eight touchdowns in 23 games over three seasons and caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a TD. He also returned four kickoffs for 90 yards this past season.
Smith’s football career at A&M-Commerce is finished but he has the indoor and outdoor seasons left with the track team. He’ll most certainly run the 100 and on the 4x100-meter relay team in the outdoors, plus the Lions have the Southland Conference indoor track and field meet on Sunday and Monday at the CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
He’s twice been named the Southland Conference men’s track athlete of the week.
Woodhall was second in the women’s long jump this week in a meet in Melbourne, Australia with a leap of 6.69 meters (21-9 1/2). Her husband Hunter was third in the 100 meters para athletics race with his time of 11.22 seconds.
---
It was evident at the Bland-Muenster Class 2A girls regional quarterfinal basketball playoff game that Muenster had done its homework on Bland’s standout Connie Hughes.
Muenster defender Brooklyn Duncan followed Hughes all over the court. Duncan also got some help from some of her Lady Hornets’ teammates as sometimes there would be two and three Muenster players guarding Hughes.
Hughes, who averaged over 20 points a game, was limited to 13 points as Muenster won 57-34 to advance to the region tournament at McKinney North.
Bland finished the season with an outstanding record of 31-5 and Hughes plans to continue her basketball career at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
---
R.I.P. to Tim McCarver, who recently died at the age of 81.
McCarver was a catcher who played in the Major Leagues from 1959 to 1980 with the Cardinals, Phillies, Expos and Boston Red Sox. He was a two-time all-star and two-time World Series champion who batted .271 for his career and drove in 645 runs.
McCarver later became a baseball announcer and one of my favorites. His candor got him in trouble at times but he was always entertaining.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
