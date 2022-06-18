Congratulations to Greenville Christian’s Ryan Holt, who was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A Male Athlete of the Year.
Holt, who is a recent graduate of Greenville Christian, was recognized at the TAPPS annual convention last week in Waco.
Holt earned the award after winning state in the shot put and also claiming all-state honors in basketball.
Holt won the Class A shot put title this spring in Waco with a toss of 39 feet, 7 1/2 inches
He earned second-team all-state honors in basketball after averaging 21.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game for the Eagles this past season in basketball. Holt was also a unanimous selection to the all-District 5-A first team and was named the district’s defensive player of the year.
Greenville Christian also placed fifth of 59 schools in the competition for the Henderson Cup. The Eagles scored 33 points including eight from their state-runner up golf team, four from their district, bi-district and area championship volleyball team, two from football, two from basketball, five from voice, eight from art and four from academics.
Congratulations are in order to the Eagles headmaster Mark Reisner and a talented group of teachers, coaches, staff and students.
Athletic director Ricky Basye is heading up a strong group of coaches that includes multi-state champion football coach Larry Uland and basketball-golf coach Gary Felmet, among others.
Uland, who has led the Eagles to four state six-man football championships, returned to the school this past year after leading Wylie Prep to three state titles. Uland is laying the groundwork for another run by the Eagles in the football playoffs next fall. They’re holding a six-on-six tournament on Saturday at Eagle Field.
Basye, who coached the Lady Eagles to their long playoff run in volleyball, learned a lot from a South Texas coaching legend: Phil Danaher. Basye coached with Danaher at Hamshire-Fannett where Danaher coached from 1978-1983. Danaher coached at Corpus Christi Calallen from 1984 until he retired this year with an overall record of 480-116-4.
As I reported in this column last week, Danaher’s been nominated for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
---
Hat’s off to the many youngsters who competed on a very hot track at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium last week in Greenville for a youth track and field meet.
The air temperature climbed above 100 degrees before the meet was over so the temperature on the track had to be more than 120 degrees. Wow!
Youngsters from ages 6 and under up 18 and under took turns running down that hot track plus competing in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put and discus events.
Athletes from track and field clubs throughout Northeast Texas competed including those from the host M&M Track Club of Greenville.
As I told a couple of people at the meet you can bet that somebody competing in this meet will eventually make it to the Olympic Games. Tara Davis, who finished sixth in the last Olympics in the long jump, competed at one of the summer meets in Greenville as a young member of the Wylie Flyers. Her father Ty Davis, who ran track for the Greenville Lions, was one of her coaches back then and now.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
