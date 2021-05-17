The senior year for Colt Cooper of Quinlan Ford has been quite remarkable and unlike any I can remember during my 42-plus years at the Herald-Banner.
Cooper earned all-state honors in football during the fall as a tight end for the 6-3 Panthers, helping them to a playoff spot. He averaged 20.3 yards per catch and recorded a team-high 50 pancake blocks, which helped the Panthers average 381.8 yards rushing per game.
Cooper was also the football team’s leading tackler with 76 tackles, including 30 solos. He also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
Then he signed a letter of intent to play for an NCAA Division I football program: Abilene Christian University.
Next he won a Division II state powerlifting title in the 275-pound weight class. Cooper squatted 725 pounds, benched 430 and deadlifted 645 for a 1,800-pound total.
Landon Henke of Needville matched Cooper’s total with 1,800 but Cooper was awarded first place because he weighed 23 less pounds than Henke. The Texas High School Powerlifting Association decides ties by weight. Cooper qualified for the 275 class by half a pound with his weight-in weight at 242.5.
Then Cooper showed a grand champion goat at the Hunt County Fair.
To top it off, Cooper won Class 4A state titles at last week’s UIL State Track and Field Championships. He became the first Hunt County shot putter to top 60 feet with his winning toss of 61-3 1/2, winning the event by more than three feet. Cooper’s throw was the third longest at the state meet, trailing only two 6A throwers.
Then he became the first Hunt County discus thrower to top 180, winning by more than 13 feet with a toss of 183-10.
After winning his two gold medals Cooper said, “Oh man it feels great. I am so blessed. Extremely blessed.”
Yours truly told him he couldn’t have written a better story to end his senior year.
“I know I can’t,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been saying. That’s awesome. Great senior year.”
Cooper said the only thing he thinks could top his senior accomplishments would be to start for Abilene Christian in the Wildcats’ 2021 season football opener on Sept. 4 at SMU.
Congratulations to Celeste runner Ky Jackson, who finished second in the Class 2A 400-meter dash and ran a strong second leg on the Blue Devils’ 4x100-meter relay team that finished eighth. Jackson ranked fifth among the state qualifiers in the 400 with his time of 50.77 but improved his time by more than a second with a 49.10, when it counted most at state.
The state meet returned after skipping last season due to concerns over COVID-19. The UIL called off all remaining spring 2020 sports that March.
One of the highlights of the 2021 state meet was when Jose Garcia of Harlingen and Connor Washington of The Woodlands College Park both ran a 10.00 in the 6A 100-meter dash though backed by a brisk wind of 5.7 meters per second. The allowable wind for record purposes is 2.0 or less as was the case when Greenville sprinter Henry Neal set a national record in 1990 with his time of 10.15. Thus, Garcia’s time won’t count for national or state records. But still it was plenty fast. The two sprinters finished so close that they had to break the time down to a thousand of a second to determine the winner.
Garcia was also second in the long jump by one-quarter inch with his leap of 24-1 and was second to Washington in the 200 with a 20.59.
Garcia’s performance was the best at the state track and field meet by a Rio Grande Valley male athlete since 1953-54 when Bobby Morrow of San Benito won three state titles in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Another highlight was the performance of Denton Guyer’s Brynn Brown, who set a new state record with a 9:58.77 in the 6A 3200 and then barely missed another record with her winning time of 4:41.29 in the 1600. Brown, also the state cross country champion, is headed to the University of North Carolina.
Kevin Grubbs of Humble Summer Creek also threw 207 in the discus and Bryce Foster won the 6A shot put at 71-1.
Kendrick Smallwood of Mesquite Poteet doubled up in the 5A 110 (13.47) and 300 (36.71). He was the best track and field performer from the Lions’ District 13-5A.
Lancaster won its unprecedented 13th state girls team title in 5A. The Lady Tigers have been under the direction of Beverly Humphrey, who started her coaching career in Greenville.
Condolences to the family of Stephen Farquhar, who died recently at the age of 66. His service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at Coker Mathews.
Steve worked for many years in the camera room at the Herald-Banner, shooting images of pages and burning them on to plates to load onto the press.
We talked often. Steve had a lasting hunger for knowledge and often read from encyclopedias in his free time. I miss those conversations.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
