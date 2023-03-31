I've covered a lot of high school soccer matches through the years, photographing the action and writing about the games.
I’ve also photographed a college women’s soccer match and watched the old Dallas Tornado play a professional match back when Kyle Rote Jr. was the star player.
But I’ve never seen a more spectacular goal in person than the one Caleb Salazar made during the Greenville Lions’ 3-2 area playoff loss to Whitehouse on Tuesday.
Salazar scored on a bicycle kick, reminiscent of the late, great soccer legend Pele’. Salazar leaped up to kick the ball over his head, into the goal with his back turned. His timing on the long ball from Archer Odeneal was perfect.
It was an electrifying moment that I was fortunate enough to capture in a photograph.
Salazar celebrated the goal off to the side with his teammates. It gave them momentum and a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
“That was one of the best goals I’ve ever seen,” said Lions coach Christopher James.
Salazar said he didn’t plan the kick.
“I just did it,” he said.
Salazar also made the Lions’ other goal as Greenville dominated the time of possession in the first half.
Whitehouse dominated the time of possession in the second half to claim a 3-2 victory and end the Lions’ season at 9-7-1.
Salazar stepped up the level of his game at the right time of the season for the Lions, scoring two goals in a 4-2 victory over Princeton in the district finale that clinched a playoff spot, three in their 5-3 overtime win over Red Oak and then the two against Whitehouse.
“Caleb played amazing,” said James.
Caleb’s mother Lupita Salazar told me her son’s been playing soccer since he was 3 years old. He started playing league soccer at the Greenville YMCA and now he plays club ball for Team Roma in Dallas. Caleb has played internationally in Barcelona and Portugal.
And he’s not done yet with the Lions. Salazar is a junior and is one of eight players expected to return next season though the Lions are losing 17 seniors to graduation.
---
I will really miss working with Jason Burton, the head coach of the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team. He’s leaving to serve as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Texas.
Burton did a great job of coaching the Lions in his nine seasons as the head coach. They went 171-90 and advanced to the semifinals or the finals in their last five conference tournaments even though they had moved up this last season from NCAA Divsion II to I.
He was at his best in the last half of the 2022-23 season after the Lions lost their leading scorer Dyani Robinson to an injury. Robinson was leading the conference in scoring at 17.4 points per game and the Lions were in first place when she got injured.
They played the last 16 games without her but still finished in a tie for fourth place with a 10-8 record and pushed league champion Southeastern Louisiana to the final overtime buzzer before falling 60-58 in the Southland tournament semifinals.
The Lions only had one losing season under his guidance and topped the 20-win mark four times.
Burton was easy to talk to win or lose after a game and just a nice guy. I wish him well at North Texas. Perhaps I can see him again on the other side of the court some day.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
