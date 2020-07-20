Through the years I’ve written about and have photographed hundreds of local high school student-athletes who were talented enough to earn a college scholarship.
I always make a point to ask them what they’re going to major in once they make it to college.
Many have said they planned to major in physical education or business, some said education or mathematics. There’s been some history majors. Many planned to become physical therapists or athletic trainers. There’s been some nursing majors, communications majors and lately there’s been some who’ve majored in sports management.
But Caleb Johnson of Greenville told me about a major I’ve never heard before from a local student-athlete. Johnson, who has verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma to play football, said he plans to major in astronomy. Or possibly astrophysics.
Both programs are offered at OU.
Caleb, it seems, wants to be a star athlete and also study the stars.
I told Caleb he needs to visit the McDonald Observatory near Fort Davis in Texas. You can tour the observatory and learn about the constellations, stars, planets and the moon. My favorite part about a visit to the observatory was seeing a close-up view of the moon as seen through a huge telescope and having a graduate assistant in astronomy point out where a couple of the Apollo missions landed. Cool stuff.
Caleb is following some really fast footsteps. His mother Patrice Watts ran on a couple of school-record relay teams for the Lady Lions and his father Gary Johnson ran on a school-record 4x400-meter relay team. That team of Jason Gipson, Deandre Hill, Johnson and Marcus Sedberry ran a 3:15.21 in 2001. The Lions dipped under 3:14 at the state meet that year to finish second to Houston Forest Brook but were disqualified in a ruling I didn’t agree with.
Greenville’s sent some really good football players to OU. Running back Mike Thomas played one season there in 1971, running for a 90-yard touchdown on his first college carry. Thomas later transferred to Nevada-Las Vegas, where he earned first-team Little All-America honors, beating out a running back from Jackson State named Walter Payton.
Richard Murray was a defensive lineman from Greenville who played four seasons for the Sooners from 1974-77. Murray went on to play pro football in the Canadian League and the United States Football League.
Elbert Graham, another former Lion, was an offensive lineman from Greenville who played four seasons for the Sooners from 1978-1982.
Caleb, an all-district wide receiver, was recruited by more than 20 NCAA Division I programs that couldn’t help but notice his speed. He’s been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash and ran a fast time in the 100-meter dash at a meet this spring in Royse City.
I was really looking forward to watching Caleb, Miles Denson and the other Lion speedsters compete in the sprints and relay races at the district meet but it got called off along with the other spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. He could be one of the fastest Lions ever and that’s saying a lot for a Greenville High School program that has produced national, state and regional records.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
