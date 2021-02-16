Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy. Continued very cold. High around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.