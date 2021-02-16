Tom Brady showed once again why he’s the best big-game quarterback in National Football League history.
Brady claimed an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl title when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady’s numbers weren’t overpowering. He threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns but he was very efficient: 21-of-29 passing with no interceptions.
Brady hooked up with his former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski for six completions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Brady also got some run support from Leonard Fournette (16-89, 1 TD) and McKinney North-ex Ronald Jones II (12-61).
On the other side of the field, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under constant pressure as the Chiefs were missing their two starting offensive tackles. Mahomes made some fantastic moves and throws to avoid the rush, only to have several of the throws dropped. He wound up 26-of-49 for 270 yards but no TDs and two picks.
The officials didn’t help the Chiefs either, calling a tight game but CBS analyst Tony Romo, the former Cowboy, pointed out early in the game that the Chiefs’ defensive backs hold the receivers a lot. And on the replays, they were holding. But a couple of Brady’s throws were uncatchable and on one call in particular the hold was away from the ball and did not affect the outcome of the play. Those penalties away from the main action shouldn’t be marked off in a game of that magnitude.
Still, the Bucs were the better team. I’m sure that Mahomes and the Chiefs will get some more shots at Super Bowl titles.
Just how valuable was Brady for the Bucs? Before he arrived into town, Tampa Bay had gone 7-9, 5-11 and 5-11 the previous three seasons.
---
Offensive linemen don’t get their names in the newspaper much. In fact, I read once if someone wants to hide out, become an offensive lineman.
So when Caddo Mills offensive lineman Dylan Sides made the Herald-Banner last week after signing a letter-of-intent, yours truly dropped the ball and misspelled his last name. Sorry about that Dylan.
It happens. I’m as human as Tom Brady, who threw three interceptions in the NFC championship game.
But I do know how it feels to have your name misspelled. People misspell my last name a lot, leaving out the u or inserting an e. And they mispronounce my last name a lot. It’s CLAY-BURN but I get called CLAY-BORN.
I’ll be watching closely to see how Hendrix does with Dylan Sides on the football team. I’ll also be watching the progress of the other five Caddo Mills Foxes who also signed letters of intent.
---
Condolences to the family of Eddie Brister, the former Texas A&M University-Commerce head fooball coach, who died on Feb. 7 at the age of 70. Brister coached the Lions from 1999-2003, going 19-35. Brister was also an offensive coordinator at Stephen F. Austin and a head coach in high school at Electra and Fort Bend Willowridge before joining the Lions.
He was also a multi-sport standout at Leonard High School and attended Austin College on a football scholarship.
Brister was a nice guy who was easy to interview in weekly press conferences and after games. I liked him.
One of the smartest moves Brister made at A&M-Commerce was switching former Celeste all-stater Demetrius Rector from defensive back to running back prior to the 2001 season. Brister had been reluctant to make the switch because he said Dee was so valuable on defense. But after Rector rushed for 210 yards in his first game as a Lion running back, Brister admitted to me with a smile: “I should have moved him back there sooner.”
Rector wound up rushing for a team-high 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns as the Lions went 7-4 that season. Good move, Coach Brister.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
