The pre-game buzz for Super Bowl LV doesn’t seem nearly as loud as in past years.
One reason for the lack of hype is due to the pandemic. The NFL has to be careful about parties, press conferences etc. leading up to the Sunday game. Ticket sales have been limited to about a third of the stadium, meaning it’ll be the smallest Super Bowl crowd in history.
Plus, this is Super Bowl No. 55. The excitement has to wane a bit when there’s been 54 Super Bowls played before this one.
Still, the quarterback match-up of the old master (Tom Brady) versus the rising superstar (Patrick Mahomes) makes this game interesting. Brady’s the best big-game quarterback in NFL history. He’s still got amazing skills for a 43-year-old but don’t expect him to scramble for a 20-yard gain when everybody’s covered. He can’t do it.
Mahomes has such an arm. He can complete different passes from different angles and can throw the ball as far as anybody in the game. I saw him throw it 65 yards from his knees in a video shot while he was practicing at Texas Tech. And yes, he can scramble for 20-yard gains.
I felt sorry at times when Mahomes quarterbacked at Tech. He could produce 50 points with the Red Raider offense and Tech would still lose sometimes because of its defense.
Mahomes has a solid defense behind him at Kansas City. The Chiefs have lost just one game this season with Mahomes at quarterback.
The Bucs have won their last seven games after losing 24-21 to Mahomes and the Chiefs on Nov. 29 at Tampa Bay, the location for this year’s Super Bowl.
I thought Mahomes outplayed the other three starting quarterbacks in the AFC and NFC championship games, including Brady.
I’m picking the Chiefs to win again 31-24. I’ll be closely watching Mahomes, Brady and Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II, who played against the Greenville Lions as a running back and also ran against them in track while at McKinney North.
---
You just never know where your words end up sometimes.
A case in point has to do with last week’s column. I started it off recalling seeing a video of a 4-year-old Charlie Coker strumming a toy guitar while singing The Oak Ridge Boys’ classic country song “Elvira.” Charlie was recently named as the new head football coach and athletic director of the Rains Wildcats in Emory.
Somehow my column ended up in a tweet by Duane Allen, one of the Oak Ridge Boys.
“CONGRATULATIONS, COACH COKER...GITTY-UP!!!!!!,” tweeted Allen.
What’s cool about this is that Allen grew up in nearby Lamar County and went to East Texas State, where he graduated in 1966. He’s been honored by the university as a distinguished alum.
Charlie’s father Jim Coker played football at East Texas State and was a graduate assistant with the coaching staff when the Lions won a national championship in 1972.
So yeah, Gitty-Up Charlie!
---
It was great to see the 1993 Celeste Lady Devils on a University Interscholastic League list of the top 100 high school girls basketball teams in state history. The Lady Devils, coached by Susan Morton, won 54 straight games and back-to-back state championships in 1992 and 1993. Twenty teams are being revealed each Wednesday by the UIL. The Lady Devils were on a list that included 1990 and 2013 Duncanville teams, 1980 Dallas South Oak Cliff, 2000 Canyon and 2017 Nazareth.
Celeste beat Nazareth 65-59 in the 1993 semifinals on the way to the title. Shalonda Enis scored 38 points in that game to go with 20 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal. Brandi Pearson tossed in 15 points and Abigail Olson added 10.
Enis produced some more big numbers in the state championship game, a 63-38 win over Muenster. Enis scored 31 points after going 10-of-10 from the line, plus pulled down 15 rebounds, handed out eight assists, blocked five shots and had two steals. Pearson scored 18 points and Olson added eight.
Meaghan Lewis, who was a manager on the 1992 and 1993 Celeste championship teams, later played in two state tournaments as a Celeste player and is now the head girls basketball coach at Wylie East, leading the Lady Pirates to six district championships capped off by a 68-60 double-overtime victory this week over McKinney North.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.