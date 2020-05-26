Through my many years with the Herald-Banner I’ve typed thousands of bowling scores and names of bowlers and have written hundreds of stories about the sport.
Yours truly was there under the broadcast booth listening intently to Chris Schenkel and Bo Burton calling the action of the TV finals of the Quaker State Open at the Forum Bowl in Grand Prairie.
PBA tour regulars Pete Weber, Mike Aulby, Mike Miller and Roger Bowker were four guys I bowled with in Quaker State pro-ams. Weber, who ranks No. 4 on the Professional Bowlers Association career list with 37 titles, was very personable and knowledgeable about sports and easy to talk to though he sometimes comes across as fiery and confrontational while bowling on TV.
Aulby has won 29 PBA career titles, including the 1993 Wichita Open when he bowled a perfect game (300) in the TV finals to beat Texan David Ozio (279). Aulby was very nice and I could see why he twice won the PBA’s sportsmanship award.
It was a lot of fun to cover a half-dozen PBA Southwest Regional tournaments at what was then called DB’s Bowling Center in Greenville and is now Shenaniganz. I watched Nathan Bohr roll 11 strikes to finish with a 290 and beat local pro Joe Findling in the finals of the 2016 regional at Shenaniganz. That was the last regional tournament held there.
Chris Hibbits also bowled 22 straight strikes during an early round of the tournament. That’s a lot of strikes!
We’ve covered 25 Greenville Men’s Bowling Association city tournaments at Hilltop Bowl with the big help of local bowling historian Larry Winters. Larry was always the bowler to beat in those tournaments.
Yours truly was also there for 25 city women’s bowling tournaments at Hilltop and I watched Donna Dillon average 222 for nine games in the tournament one year.
Every Wednesday for more than 40 years we’ve listed the names of bowlers who shot the highest games and series in their respective leagues at first Hilltop, then DB’s and Shenaniganz. Also included have been the league standings.
One bowler’s name I typed so many times over the years was Gary Bowman. Gary, a local barber who grew up in Lone Oak, was nearly always listed among the league leaders for the Wednesday Night Men’s Classic league as well as a couple of other leagues through the years. Bowman bowled a perfect 300 game in league play and many high 700 series.
He also bowled well in some of the city tournaments and his Bowman Cuts team nearly always finished among the top teams in its league.
Quite a few times Gary would call me to come out and take a photo of his Bowman Cuts team after it finished first in a league.
I always enjoyed being around Gary. His love of bowling and other sports was obvious. I will miss typing the name Gary Bowman and talking to him. He died on May 15 at the age of 67. Condolences to the family.
I sure hope the athletic department at Stephen F. Austin can get the Lumberjacks’ academic progress to where it needs to be. The NCAA slapped the Lumberjacks’ football, men’s basketball and baseball programs with postseason bans for low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.
SFA’s athletic program has some strong ties to Hunt County. Current athletic director Ryan Ivey served as the A.D. at Texas A&M University-Commerce from 2013-15 and had the program going in the right direction when he left for an AD’s job at Austin Peay in Tennessee before heading to SFA in 2018.
Head football coach Colby Carthel led the A&M-Commerce Lions to an NCAA Division II national football championship in 2017 before taking the SFA job prior to the 2019 season.
Several of Carthel’s assistant coaches at SFA coached with him in Commerce including offensive coordinator Matt Storm, defensive coordinator Scott Powers and special teams quality control coach Don Carthel, Colby’s father.
The Lumberjacks’ head baseball coach Johnny Cardenas was the baseball coach for the Greenville Lions from 2003-2006 and his father-in-law at one time was former Greenville Lady Lions’ basketball coach Gene Davis.
The Lumberjacks’ head cross country coach Cody Clark went to state in track and cross country for the Bland Tigers and his father Brian Clark was the superintendent of schools at Bland.
I know all these coaches will work with the administration and staff to help bring up the Lumberjacks’ academic performance.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
