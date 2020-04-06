I hope most of our readers saw the Herald-Banner sports column written by Bosie Boswell in 1970 that we re-printed on March 27.
It’s on the Herald-Banner website if you haven’t read it yet. It’s hilarious.
Sarah Swindell, a seventh grade teacher back in 1970, had her Celeste students write letters to Boswell as an English project. The students took Boswell to task because he’d apparently been picking against the Blue Devils in football games that season.
Some of the letters to Bosie went like this:
“Hey, Man, you had better think twice before you mess with us Devils.”
“You may be a good newspaper writer, but you are a bad predictor.”
“You should have been a garbage disposal and I would have thrown your prediction down you.”
Or this: “You aren’t very smart doing things. Crawl back under your rock.”
Bosie answered 11 of the letters in a subsequent sports column with tongue planted firmly in cheek.
When one Lady Blue Devil wrote “my little brother can predict better than you,” Bosie asked “would your little brother be interested in ghostwriting my column?”
When another Blue Devils suggested that Bosie get transferred to China and hoped that his plane got hijacked to Cuba Bosie wrote “as a matter of fact I used to work in Cuba for the Havana Times, but lost the job when I wrote a column about a bull fight and picked the bull to win.”
Bosie quit writing sports columns for the Herald-Banner before I joined the newspaper in 1979 but later returned to write a weekly column about birds. I enjoyed talking to him about birds, sports and other things when he’d visit the newspaper office. He died on March 17, 2018 at the age of 89.
As for the students who wrote to Bosie, Sarah called them a “sweet group of students.”
“Among them are teachers, a lawyer, Postmaster, superintendent, principals and lawman, and some of them have already retired from years of giving and serving,” wrote Sarah. “Bosie Boswell, I thought, had the last word, was clever and humorous.”
Yes, Bosie was, whenever writing about sports, birds or most anything else.
---
With local sports on hold due to concerns over the coronavirus, I’ve been re-printing various sports photos from the past and labeling them with a “Blast From the Past.” I have plans to re-run other sports stories, also.
The fun part is that some of the young people in the photos we’ve already re-posted have already graduated from high school and now are adults. Looking back is fun.
---
Moving the Tokyo Olympics back to July, 2021 was the right thing to do and I’m glad the Olympic Committee put a date on those Olympics so the athletes can adjust their training schedules properly and the various sports can re-schedule their Olympic trials. I’ve attended the Olympic trials in track and field, it’s serious business.
The last thing they should do is try to put on the Olympics hastily, before athletes, coaches and staff are ready and fully prepared. We want to see the athletes perform at their best and the event run smoothly without any health issues.
---
My hat’s off to Texas Rangers baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, who is donating $1,000 each to the 191 minor league players in the Rangers’ organization, to help the players make ends meet during these trying times. Though some of the minor league players signed for sizeable bonuses and will eventually make big bucks in the major leagues, they don’t get paid much in the minor leagues.
Choo knows about the low pay in the minors because he spent seven years there before getting his big break.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
