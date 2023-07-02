Congratulations and best wishes to legendary track and field coach Beverly Humphrey, who is retiring from coaching.
Humphrey, who began her coaching career at the Greenville Middle School back in the 1980s before moving up to Greenville High School, coached the Lancaster Lady Tigers to an unprecedented 13 state track and field team titles.
Her teams also won 37 district team championships, including four with the Greenville Lady Lions, where she also coached the Lady Lions to a pair of district volleyball titles.
Humphrey’s teams also won 18 region team titles and 37 of her Lancaster relay teams won state titles.
She’s in several halls of fame, including Prairie View A&M, her alma mater. She was a national champion sprinter at Prairie View and advanced to the Olympic track and field trials.
Humphrey also served as the athletic director at Lancaster. The Tigers’ football stadium, which includes a nine-lane track, is named the Beverly D. Humphrey Stadium.
I only know of two football stadiums in Texas that were named for track and field coaches. The other one is T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in Greenville.
Beside Beverly all the way has been her husband Chuck Humphrey, who was a standout sprinter back in the day at Wichita Falls Rider.
“It’s been a great journey,” said Chuck. “She’s had more peaks than valleys in her career. I’m just glad to be part of the ride.”
---
I couldn’t get over all of the ties at the 12th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament at Webb Hill Country Club last week.
The championship, first, second and fifth flights all wound up tied for first place with the 36-hole scores by the three-player teams. Four teams in the championship and first flights all shot the identical scores of 118 for 36 holes.
In the interest of time, the tournament committee used a scorecard playoff to break the ties so that meant every hole on the course was important in the round.
I sure enjoyed visiting with folks at the tournament, where I felt very much at home.
---
R.I.P. to the former Texas High and Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who died at age 35 in an apparent drowning accident.
Mallett, who stood 6-foot-6, was among the taller quarterbacks in the NFL when he played for the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. And he had a very strong arm.
But he was mobile. Mobile enough to play basketball for the Texas High Tigers of Texarkana. He faced the Greenville Lions back in the day in both football and basketball.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.